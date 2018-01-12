New Year, who dis?

A new year brings new, interesting and unique possibilities. See what’s in store for you this year and let’s all hope 2018 isn’t as wild of a ride as 2017 was. See for yourself if the stars are aligning in your favour.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The new year will be a time of great pressure for you and you may find you’ve depleted your energy. Low energy requires rest, so the party-animal in you should take it easy this month and plan ahead. Leisure is essential, but in order to enjoy it? Be present. Do yourself a favor and be aware of those around you who could pass on the common cold or other illness.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Oprah once said, “do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do.” So ask yourself: are you spending your time productively to achieve what you want? If the answer is no, the new year is the opportune time for an Aquarius to start setting goals and trying new things to reach them. If done properly, you will start to see doors swing open where they were only locked just before. You got this.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Ahh 2018. The perfect opportunity for a fresh start. You may be a bit of a procrastinator, but this year is a good opportunity for a Pisces to change that. Motivating yourself can be tough, but if you use your creativity productively, magic will happen. You will find more free time when cleaning up the dirty plates one-by-one instead of in a weekly tower; you must deal with the dirt on a daily basis to embrace a clean atmosphere.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

It may be snowing out there but the new year has got your temper flaring red-hot. Your irritability towards others is partly due to your sign’s low patience and partly to the planet Uranus retrograding through your sign. Be aware of your short-fuse towards authority and those you care about most, for a potentially destructive situation may arise. Try writing your feelings down on paper or express your anger in an email draft (be sure to have no recipients – in case you hit send accidentally!)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

One fantastic year behind you and now an even better one ahead. Yes, you’ve started off on the ground running, but remember not to put too much on your plate (that’s what the holiday break was for – any leftover cookies?) People will pressure you and you will struggle to say no. Putting yourself first will bring success in your classes and your personal goals. When reaching for the stars don’t forget to thank every little person who helped you get there.

Gemini (May 21 – July 22)

Ou la la your romantic life is going to sizzle this year. Whether you’re a coffee or tea drinker, it may be a good idea to hang around a few coffee shops and donut be afraid to offer a cute face some Timbits. You’ll meet someone in an unlikely place, or rediscover a spark with a past love at an unlikely time – always be on the lookout. Get into the habit of putting down your phone every once in a while, it’ll go easy on your eyes and make others catch them.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Swimming in a sea of seven billion people can be exhausting. Lately you may have just been floating amongst the crowd, not paying attention to the tides ahead – which is okay. Make this year a time to focus on you instead of paying attention to the stream others are taking. Plan where you want to be by the end of this year, setting yourself out on a good path. By being selfish and working on you – you’ll make your dreams come true.

Leo (July 24 – August 23):

Fishermen consider Thursdays to be bad sailing days because it’s the day of Thor, Greek God of thunder and storms. Thursdays are a good day to watch out, as troubles may arise in your own life during this time. Don’t rock the boat of others this new year, even when they block your path. Always be courteous and kind when faced with adversary and you will find smooth sailing from here on out.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Life is a puzzle and starting it is the worst. All the pieces are flipped over, mixed up and even a few are missing. It’s hard to imagine reaching the finished product, but instead of focusing your time on worrying about how you will do it, start with the edge pieces and it’ll get easier to fill in the middle. It’s tough, but in the end, you’ll be so proud of the hard work you put in to your masterpiece.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The universe knows school is tough on you, but it’s up to you to take the next steps to figure out what road you’re on and who you want to be. Sticking the tough times out can be beneficial, but it’s not your only option. Never stop anticipating fun this 2018; adventure will find you at the turn of the season.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The midnight hour of 2018 struck you like a ton of bricks, having your thoughts occupied by all the changes you need to make. Changes can be positive, but you will not achieve a positive outcome when feeling negative about yourself. Start small and work your way up from there. Focus on the right things: your appearance is exactly fine as it is, but your organization could use some work.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Wealth is on the horizon for 2018, Sagittarius, but don’t go out spending it all willy-nilly! Remember what your elders have said: “a penny saved is a penny earned.” You cannot have wealth if you blow it on material gain. Living off of Mr. Noodles and three pairs of Blundstones isn’t sustainable. Financial freedom will allow prosperity in several aspects of your life, but money isn’t what sets you free.