Sex positions for the signs

Spice up your sex life with your Valentine this month! Or find creative ways to wine, dine and treat yourself fine.

~ Remember all sex positions only feel good if you’re both into it. Consent is very sexy! ~

Most of these sex positions can be tweaked to your sensual coupling; whether it be male x male, female x female, female x male, gender non-binary, or other; with or without toys.

Not interested in sex? That’s cool too. Any sign can curl up with the Titanic (start to finish) a Kleenex box and a bag of M&M’s.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

“Spooning leads to forking”

Spooning might be a position for the lazy folks out there – being a student is tiring, can I get an amen? Cuddle up on the couch or bed while watching a rom-com and let the magic happen. If you’re in the front wiggle back to feel more in control, stimulating your partner. Let your partner penetrate from the back.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Give them a hand

Not all sex has to be penetration! (Queue the Applause.) Exploring your partners likes and dislikes, asking them what they like and seeing what turns them on is important. Stimulating each other using just your hands is fun and is a great tool in a healthy sex life!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Try something new

Natural confidence and strife for trying new things runs is an Aries psyche. Start by asking your partner what they like, asking them if they would be willing to try something new – try sharing your sexual fantasies and listen to theirs, see if they would be willing to try them out.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

“68”

Like a 69, with a twist! Lay on your partner facing up, you relaxed, your bottom in their face, allowing them to perform oral sex. Having a lot going on at once is sometimes too much. Allow yourself to lay back, relax and enjoy!

Gemini (May 21 – July 22)

Your Hand

Make love to yourself, masturbation is important. Get ready with whatever gets you going. Remember – you can’t control how others are going to treat you – but you can always treat yourself right.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

“The Gordon Ramsay”

He curses in the kitchen, but does he fuck in the kitchen? Try having one partner sit on the counter (sanitize!) with the other standing and penetrating for an optimal sensation.

Leo (July 24 – August 23)

Doggy Style

Being an authoritative sign, you rule the bedroom no matter where you are. Have sex like the lion or lioness you are and don’t be afraid to vocalize what you want. If you’re feeling a little wild get on all fours and have your partner enter the back door.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Shower sex

Virgos tend to be workaholics, so what do you need after a long day studying the books or tending a cash? A long hot steamy shower with your significant other. Keep caution, the floor is slippery so try out a few standing up or leaning positions until you find one that works.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

“Couch Potatoes”

Intercourse is hot, but sometimes the lead up is just as sexy. Try ordering your favourite delivery, maybe grab some wine, scroll through Netflix and then just sloppily or romantically make-out for a couple hours. This move is not just for those in junior high – this time it should be less awkward and with more laughs and weak jokes.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Reverse Cowgirl

Famous for being the most sexually charged sign, Scorpio knows how to take the lead. Take full control sitting on top of your partner as they lay back. Facing away from them, bend at a slight angle and show off your luscious booty.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

“Talk dirty to me”

Perhaps your repertoire for talking dirty is well seasoned. Do you find yourself going back to the same old lines, or maybe you let your sounds do the talking? Try spicing it up! Give role-playing a try or use sexy lines you have yet to use and see how your partner reacts.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Missionary

It’s tame yes – but never lame! It is a classic for a reason, and if it’s your signature move or not, no one can deny that looking into your partner’s eyes and make out with them is hot hot hot. And bonus – if it’s you on the bottom, lay back and literally take a load off.