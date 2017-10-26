Abandoned buildings of Nova Scotia

Somewhere past Beaver Bank Road, there’s an old, abandoned, radar base; it used to be owned and operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force up until 1964. During the mid-1970’s, the base was converted to a concrete plant for a few years before being abandoned. Now, the radar base is mostly visited by photographers, videographers, graffiti taggers, or teenagers looking for their next spot to smoke up. My friends only knew of one way to get into the building: through a small slit up on the second floor. I wish I’d brought extra batteries for my flashlight for this photo shoot!

At the end of Chebucto Head Road, there’s a working lighthouse only accessible by foot down an old beaten road. Just around the lighthouse is this old war bunker. More bunkers similar to this one can be found around the south-eastern coast line outside of Halifax. The most accessible ones can be found in the York Redoubt National Historic Site out in Ferguson’s Cove.

We capitalised on the evenings lowlighting to take some long exposure shots. The light illuminating the building was produced by us running around and inside the building with our flashlights.

This photo was taken sometime in the spring of 2017. With the new buildings being constructed downtown – old ones had to go!

After taking pictures of the Halifax ferry on a foggy day, a friend and I decided to head up Citadel Hill to capture some cool architecture shots with the fog; then it started to rain! We ducked into the first open door we spotted so our cameras wouldn’t get wet. We’d stumbled into a building the city was tin the middle of tearing down. Of course, being photographers, we exploited the unforeseen opportunity.

Also located at the end of Chebucto Head Road is this “abandoned” building. The house has many rumors surrounding its origin, its owner, and why it’s been uninhabited for as long as I can remember. I think the story I like the most is that the owner was a wealthy American actor; he fell madly in love with a woman and spent a fortune building this luxurious, seaside summerhouse for her. I forget some of the details, but I think one of them sadly passed away. The fully furnished building is just sitting there, overlooking Duncan’s Cove and wards off trespassers with its rather loud security system.

Sitting just outside of my cottage on the south shore, this old barn has been slowly falling apart over the years. Before my family bought the property in 1969, the MacDonald family owned the farm. Yes, yes, my cottage is Old MacDonald’s farm. MacDonald’s Old farm?

To the left of where this photo was taken, there’s a much larger room where horses and other farm animals once lived. The roof has since caved in and the floor is covered with porcupine droppings. It will only take a few years until this room collapses and is nothing but a pile of rotting wood.

Welcome to the abandoned fishery. Somewhere on the south shore of Nova Scotia, this abandoned fishing warehouse hasn’t been in use for at least two years. The windows are completely boarded up, and doors locked. Looking through one of the broken windows on a foggy day, all I saw was a long narrow hallway that leads to a room with old rotted lobster traps lying about. Wires and debris hang from the ceiling. Although the inside of this warehouse is abandoned, the exterior is still used to store usable traps and as a parking lot for fishermen using the nearby docks.