Behind the Wall

Name: Carter Hutton

Instagram Handle: @scrambledeggsandpomade

Occupation/Major in school: Student/Photographer, International Development

Bio: Carter is a second-year international development student at Dal. Having grown up abroad, Carter has a passion for travelling and exploring different countries and cultures, as well as for photography and capturing moments in everyday life, whether it be at home, or abroad.

This past December over the course of two days I sought out to capture the everyday lives of residents of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. While I initially sought out to capture images dismissing preconceptions that the region consists of nothing but conflict and violence, my focus gradually shifted, aiming to show that despite adversity and the ills of the Israeli occupation, Palestinian people remain strong and continue to find purpose and happiness in their lives. While shooting I consciously kept an eye out for the peaceful, more “quiet” moments that often go unnoticed or are overlooked.