Call Me By Your Name has a chance at love and an Oscar

With the Oscars airing tonight, it’s time to look at this year’s box-office successes. This year many of the nominated films will reduce their viewers to tears, or like Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name, ignite within us a flame fuelled with passion and sheer appreciation for its brilliance.

Call Me by Your Name a new, independent film adapted from the book by the same name was originally published in 2007 by American author André Aciman. The film demonstrates what real, unapologetic love is.

Released early this January, the film is set in 1983 and tells the story of Elio, an American-Italian teenaged boy, spending his summer in Crema, Italy, and a visiting 24-year-old graduate student, Oliver, whom his father invites to live with the family. Giving into feeling and attraction, Elio and Oliver convince every viewer that their intense relationship is unscripted. Call Me by Your Name is a representation of unpredictably pure love, uninterrupted by cultural and family disproval or scorned wives.

This film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Writing Adapted Screenplay at this year’s 90th Academy Awards. Standing beside nominated movies like “Dunkirk”, “The Shape of Water”, “Lady Bird”, “The Post” and “Darkest Hour”. This year’s nominations pan the spectrum from romance-drama, fantasy-thriller, historical-fiction, comedy to post racism, Call Me by Your Name has solidified its spot as a threat at one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

Winning BAFTA’s Best Screenplay, the AFI’s Movie of the Year, a Gotham Award for Best Feature, Hollywood Film’s Best Breakthrough Actor, to name a few, Aciman and Guadagnino have outstretched their hands to the non-believers and star-crossed individuals in need of a story that will convince them that everyone has a chance at love, and, more importantly an Oscar.