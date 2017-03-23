Dal Gazette Podcast: Last one

We got a little self-indulgent and reflected on the 149th year of the Gazette. It may seem selfish, but it’s been a kickass year for the Gazette: an awesome staff, more reach than ever and expanding online presence. So appreciate yo’self and listen to what it’s like to work at the Gazette.

Host: Jennifer Lee

Guests: Erin Brown (News), Eleanor Davidson (Editor-in-chief), Patrick Fulgencio (Visual), Kaila Jefferd-Moore (Arts), Alex Rose (Sports), Sabina Wex (Engagement)

Edits: Luke MacDonald