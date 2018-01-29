Dalstrology: activism and the signs

Politicians are change-makers, rule-breakers and yea or nay-sayers. Like them, think of yourself as holding just as much power – because you do! It only takes one person to force positive changes in your circles, on campus and in Halifax communities.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Sometimes big changes must start with you.

A classic procrastinator Aquarians are, sure, but what you lack in drive you make up for in creativity. Buckle down, go to your favorite café like Lucky Penny on Quinpool or The Nook on Gottingen, grab a notebook and just write. Write down all your goals, plans, and start by working towards the first one when you step your foot out the door. It might not seem beneficial now, but following through will not only make a positive influence in your own life – but the lives of others as well.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces have a strong love for animals and often make great vets! Did you know that you can volunteer at local animal shelters like the SPCA in Dartmouth? Offering a wide range of different positions, you’ll be drawn to help when you see the little kitty and pup faces. Have room for a furry friend? Get in touch with the SPCA to adopt or foster an animal. If you have a wild side and access to transportation, Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth, NS, wants volunteers to aid in rescuing and rehabilitating injured or orphaned wild animals

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You might not know it, but you are a natural born leader. What our communities and country needs are more positive and lawfully good leaders. If you wanted to learn more about politics or get involved, try taking a Political Science course offered at Dal. Get to know how the government works, get to know the Halifax city councillors, research hot topics, even sit in on meetings and find out how you can get involved. It could be the start of something great.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Halifax is a fun city with lots of exciting festivals and events happening all year long. Large events need volunteers to make them apart of our great communities, and with your passion for the arts, getting to enjoy a night out helping for something you are interested in can be rewarding in many ways. No matter what your interests, some of the several events that are always in need of helping hands include Halifax Fringe Fest, Halifax Jazz Fest, the Atlantic Film Festival, or Nocturne.

Gemini (May 21 – July 22)

As a Gemini, you have great ideas. You are passionate about your opinions and ideas, so maybe it is time you started sharing those ideas with others. Whether you are a Dal or a King’s student there are so many ways to get involved on campus. Stop by the DSU and KSU offices for details on societies, committees or even job postings. Go one step further and stop by the Society and Volunteer expo on January 30. Have a society idea? Ask friends and classmates if it sounds like something they would be interested in and get in touch with members of the student union to find out how you can start one!

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Cancers are common activists who like to stand up for what they believe in. Some Cancers can have a hard time breaking out of their shell and putting ideas and words out there, but you should know you have all the power and strength. If you want to see a change start small and get involved in any groups on campus that express similar views. Never be afraid to speak your mind, but be safe. Take to social media to express your freedom of speech in the face of atrocity. People will be inspired by you and confide in you.

Leo (July 24 – August 23):

Your soft heart makes you someone who likes giving back. There are so many ways of giving back that are not answering phones at a telethon or selling brownies at a bake sale. For example, if you qualify to give blood and have never done it before, try overcoming your fear of needles. Did you know that a Leukemia patient sometimes needs up to 8 donors a week to survive? You will feel grateful that you can provide a free gift to give another life. Not to mention, the staff gives you snacks to recover afterward.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Sometimes giving back is just about integrity. Sure, nobody asked you to pick up all the Triple A pizza plates and red cups on your Monday walk to class, but do it anyway because you can know deep down in your heart you are doing a good thing. Your girlfriend is having a bad day? Buy her flowers. You forgot your best bud’s birthday? Invite him out to dinner. The person behind you at Tims smiled at you? Buy their bagel. Heck, they gave you a dirty look? Buy their bagel. It’s all relative.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras tend to be drawn to books. Whether you’re really into books, you have several old ones lying around, look for “Free Little Libraries” in your area where you can leave them, or donate them to an organization that could use them. You can share your love of books by volunteering to read to seniors in retirement facilities or children in hospitals. One of the several local Halifax Public Libraries may be looking for volunteers to help with several programs they may be running or events they put on – try calling or looking them up on the web for more deets!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

No matter what green you’re into, it’s probably time to invest in causes that are good and sustainable for the environment. Walk, bike or use public transit if you aren’t already. Look into attending any green initiative meetings you might be interested in such as Greenpeace. If you aren’t already, start using organic materials, consider buying a honeybee farm for the summer months (yes, you can get one on Amazon) and did you know buying local honey supports local businesses and supports bees at the same time? Hit up one of the many local farmer’s markets!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Mars enters Sagittarius on January 26, meaning you are going to start feeling a little cranky during that time, but have no fear – there are ways of giving back that can turn your frown upside down! Do you remember when you were a little kid and everything was good in the world, except for maybe melted ice cream? Well bring back the little kid in you by volunteering to spend time with sick kids at the IWK children’s hospital. You might teach them something, but they certainly have more to teach you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Being a Capricorn you are materialistic by nature whether it be your designer backpack or your cupboard full of expensive matcha tea that goes in your glittery Starbucks tumbler, you have a love of stuff by nature, and that’s okay. Maybe next time your money is burning a hole in your pocket, skip the mall and opt for local downtown shops. There are plenty of crafters and makers in the HRM and beyond with more beautiful things than you will ever find at any box-store. Promote sustainable shopping by shopping local.