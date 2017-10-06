Dalstrology: What’s your superpower?

PIPER MACDOUGALL

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

“Adaptability”

In any social situation you find yourself in, you’re always up for adventure. You love the company of your family, friends and peers, and don’t mind jumping from one party to another. Regardless of how busy your schedule is, you’re always able to squeeze things in here and there.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

“Zeal”

No matter what you want in life, you have the snuff to achieve it. Having zeal and enthusiasm makes you diligent when completing or participating in a certain task, hobby or activity. Don’t let it betray you, while it is your power, putting it in the wrong place can leave you obsessive and pushy, kind of like a 2010 Justin Bieber fangirl.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

“Wit”

Are you the joker in your squad? The life of the party? Do you surprise others with your quick antics or clever puns? This is one of the greatest superpowers; you can lighten a room with your effervescent personality, initiate joy and spread smiles across sad faces.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

“Balance”

You have the power to calm the storm. If there is turbulence in your life or drama in any situation, you counterbalance it with harmony and perspective. Friends may reach out to for stability in their own lives. You are able to stay composed in compromising situations; a trait that has your back until the very end.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

“Independence”

It doesn’t make you sad or friend-less for enjoying a quiet afternoon reading in the library by yourself, or going to the movies solo; it makes you strong. Whether you’re alone physically or stand alone in your opinions or ideas, it is those who aren’t afraid to break apart from the crowd that achieve magnificent things.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

“Benevolence”

What the world needs are a few more Pieces, well at least more charity, kindness and compassion; all powers you possess. Being a humanitarian makes you a great human inside and out, through these qualities you will find rewarding opportunities abundant in your life. You have the power to save the world.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

“Fearlessness”

You may not be unafraid of everything, but you certainly do not let your fears stop you from getting what you truly want. You have the resilience to bounce back from making mistakes and admit when you’re wrong. An Aries can be anything from a goal-getter to a jet-setter.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

“Pragmatism”

Who would have guessed being “down to earth” is a superpower? Whatever highs or lows you reach in life; you will always be the same person on the inside. If you wake up one day rich and famous, your friends should know they can rely on you to be the same great chum you always were.

Gemini (May 21 – July 22)

“Knowledge”

You’re always learning and taking what you learn and manifesting it into something marvellous. You not only teach yourself important skills and facts, but also pass those on to others. Curiosity, openness and willingness to learn new things makes you a true hero.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

“Tenacity”

When you have an opinion or good idea that others do not necessarily agree with, you don’t give up on it easily. If you come to realize you aren’t meeting your goals, giving up is never an option for you. Instead of quitting, you have the power to change your routine to better get what you want.

Leo (July 24 – August 23)

“Creativity”

Steve Jobs once said “creativity is just connecting things,” and he wasn’t wrong. Others may find it difficult to imagine where you came up with the genius idea to fix the coffee maker, the brilliant name for your trivia group, or how you’re so skilled at art or music or writing, it’s because of your creative powers. Hold onto them tightly and be thankful.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

“Persistence”

It’s believed that the most successful people came to be that way because they never gave up. No matter how bruised your pride may get, or how many hits your confidence takes, you have the power to preserver and live long and prosper.