Dee’s dream

If you’ve had a haircut at Dee’s Dews on Lemarchant Street, you’ve probably seen Dee.

Dee (whose real name is Alexis Thompson) has a knack for cutting hair, telling whimsical stories, and making her dreams come true.

She grew up in Seattle, dropped out of high school when she was 16 years old, and is now a local entrepreneur.

Dee has been cutting hair for most of her life. She felt high school wasn’t the right fit for her and pursued a new path in life: vocational school.

“I did hair school at the age of 16, in 2006,” Dee said, “that was a year and a half of schooling and I started doing hair right after.”

Dee never planned on owning a hair salon. She was searching Kijiji ads, hoping to find a new job, when she came across a barber shop for sale.

“I was trying to find another way out from what I’d been doing my whole life.”

Dee followed her gut and made an offer. Looking back, she’s not sure where she got the money to afford the investment.

“I just felt like I was rich that day. I was like, ‘today I’m going to make a life change,’” she said.

“It’s like going to Vegas and putting a bet down on something.”

Dee was shocked to find out they accepted her offer.

“I actually had to tell my husband because he had no idea. I did this all on my own. It was three days of emailing and keeping it a secret because it was a Kijiji ad; I didn’t think it was going to actually happen.”

Dee and her husband jumped in the car, cheque in hand and went to pick up the keys. When they got there her husband was shocked to see Dee’s new investment.

“So, I bought this place, but it was a disaster. It was like a dungeon that was above ground”.

Today, Dee’s Dews has been transformed. Sunlight shines through the windows to light up the brightly coloured walls and hardwood floors. Light blues and vibrant plants are scattered throughout the salon.

If Dee has learned anything through her journey it’s this:

“Go with your heart. If you really do have a dream, it’s just really believing in yourself.”