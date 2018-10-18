Eat your veggies!

The delicate balancing act between school and a healthy lifestyle can be hard for some students.

I know it has been for me. Making time to meal plan, shop and cook is stressful at times. The good news is, the Dalhousie Student Union market is offering solutions to ease some of that stress! With the DSU bringing fresh food to campus, students can get their veggies without going out of their way.

You can pop by the market and pick up what you like, or you can sign up for their weekly veggie box (which I recommend).

Their weekly veggie box is based off a concept called Community Supported Agriculture. This is a customer and farmer forming a contract between each other. The customer agrees to buy a weekly selection of produce for the duration of the season, in exchange for a lower price than if everything was bought separately. This helps the farmer know in advance how much produce they are selling, while also helping the customer by providing convenience and lower prices. It’s a win-win.

As a chef and sustainability student, I’m always focused on ways we can strengthen our local food economy and get more people cooking. By supporting a local farmer’s market, you are supporting local farms, with produce coming from Abundant Acres and Noggins farm, as well as some maple products from Hutchinson’s.

But the DSU market doesn’t require a seasonal commitment. You can order a box on the weeks you prefer or sign up for a recurring box every week. There are two options for the veggie box: regular box for $20 and a mini for $12. The price mark up on the produce is very minimal, giving students a more affordable way to get their veggies.

The best part is the diversity. The box tends to be a bit different from week to week. Diversity is a key to a balanced diet, and the veggie box takes the guess work out of it! Each week, you’ll receive a varied selection of produce to eat, giving you an opportunity to try something you may have not eaten before. If you don’t know what to do with something, ask someone at the market, or better yet, contact the farm! Farmers love to hear from their customers.

The market is also a great place to meet a new friend. Try starting a group meal prep day each week so you don’t have to do as much cooking yourself.

Food is something that unites us all, and the DSU Market is a great place for the food community to come together. Stop by and get some fruit while it’s still in season – maybe I’ll see you there.

The Market is open at Studley Campus in the SUB Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10-4. It runs at the Sexton Campus on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.