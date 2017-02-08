Not sure about you folks, but we like to keep things fresh. The best way to do this in the winter is to get together with some friends and some of your favourite veggies (we pick up all of ours at the DSU market!) and make some fresh rolls.

Everything here is vegan and gluten-free, so everyone can rock and roll!

Ingredients:

One bunch of vermicelli noodles

8 rice paper discs

Fresh ingredients of your choosing

Use as little or much fresh veggies as you like

We used:

Cucumber, slice

Handful of sprouts

Mango, sliced

Avocado, sliced

Pepper, sliced

Lettuce leaves

Optional Dip:

– Spoonful of Nut Butter

– Spoonful of Tahini or Miso Paste

– Splash of soy sauce or Tamari (GF)

– Apple Cider Vinegar or lemon juice until your preferred consistency

– Minced garlic and/or ginger

Directions:

Soak the rice paper one at a time in warm water for about 20 seconds (this can be done on a plate.) Be careful not to rip the paper. Flash cook the vermicelli noodles in boiling or very warm water for about 30 seconds Place the soaked rice paper on a fresh plate and layer with veggies and noodles.

*Warning: do not overfill or it will be very difficult to wrap!*

Roll up!

Tip: fold in both ends so it takes on a burrito formation

Enjoy!!!

