Recipe: pumpkin beef chilli

Over the past weeks, I have been so bus with midterms that I haven’t had time to cook myself proper meals.

My solution?

Having frozen meals that I can easily thaw.

I made this recipe last week, and I had a bunch of leftovers that I was able to freeze to help sustain me through midterms. I like to buy all of my fresh ingredients at the DSU market in the SUB.

This will make 4 servings of pumpkin beef chilli:

Ingredients

1 (15oz) can of black beans

2 (14.5oz) cans of diced tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic

450g of ground beef

1 (15oz) can of pumpkin puree

1 yellow onion

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp cumin

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

1 tsp oil (coconut or olive)

Instructions

Heat a the oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat.

Add ground beef and cook for 3 minutes

Add onion and garlic to the saucepan, and cook for 4 more minutes.

Drain and rinse the black beans.

Add beans, pumpkin puree, spices, and tomatoes to the saucepan.

Let everything simmer together for 10-15 minutes. Enjoy!!!

Once cooled, you can package the leftovers up in containers and freeze.

This is a hearty and healthy fall meal to lean on during stressful times! It’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and you can choose to skip the beef to make the meal vegan. Add more beans or vegetables, like celery or carrots, to fill it up!

The recipe is also cost efficient at approximately $2.80 per bowl.