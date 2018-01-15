Dalhousie’s who’s who: George Piercey

Originally published Nov. 15, 1940 in Volume 73, Issue 7 of the Dalhousie Gazette

This week we introduce you to a real Haligonian – a chap who was born in Armdale – none other than George Piercey, B.A., B. Com.

George went to Bloomfield High and while there he was active in cadet training. He also played hockey for the school team and took part in debating.

In the year 1935 George entered Dal as a freshman in the Faculty of Commerce. Four years late he graduated with not only a Commerce degree but also an Arts degree.

Despite his heavy courses of study, George found time to do other things. On the field of sport he participated in interfaculty football and basketball.

In ’35 he was the class representative on D.A.A.C. In ’39 George was a member of the Law football team that won the Interfaculty Rugby title.

For the last two years he has been on the Dalhousie badminton team, and besides playing a good game of badminton he is no amateur with a tennis raquet.

The first year at college George represented his class in debating. In ’38 he, with Zilpha Linkletter, won the Bennett Shield debates.

Last year George was vice-president of Sodales and this year, he is president and also vice-president of the EffectiveSpeaking Club. He was awarded his gold “D” for debating against St. Francis Xavier and St. Mary’s.

At the present time George is studying third year law and will graduate in the Spring with another degree. He has a commission in the 1st Halifax Coast Brigade, R.C.A., and has been granted leave to complete his studies.

No doubt you have all noticed the O.C. of “B” company in our own C.O.T.C – yes, you’re right, that’s George Piercey!

After the war he hopes to practice law, and looking over his successful record as a student we feel sure that his career in law will be a very outstanding one. Our every wish goes out towards his success.

Editor’s Note: D.A.A.C = Dalhousie Amateur Athletic Club, O.C = officer commanding, B company = battalion group, C.O.T.C = Canadian Officers Training Corps.