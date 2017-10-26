What ghost of the past haunts your sign?

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Furbies

Remember that little furry Furby critter with those big eyes, ears and personalities? Your mother or father may have woken in the middle of the night to his murmurs – and to shut him up – and tossed him out the window or down the stairs. Look out for the Furby in dark places. He is back for revenge.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You from past social media

This ghost may come back to haunt you in the presence of Facebook auto-sharing On This Day memories, your Myspace account resurfacing, or find yourself suddenly remembering conversations you had over MSN messenger. Don’t let it scare you; own the old you and you may find in it a friend.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

“Casper the friendly ghost”

You’ve seen the movie or read the comics; this is one guy you don’t have to worry about. While most of the other ghosts are there to terrorize the signs, Casper is visiting you to bring some fun back into your routine. You have been so busy lately and Casper is haunting your swamped day to coordinate some you-time.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Your imaginary friend

A friend you had that never left your side and whom was there for you and never let you down: your imaginary friend. They never forgot about you and all the fun you had together, even as you got older and left them behind. They’re back to plague your current friendships, so watch your back and your companions too.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Tamagotchi

The little beeping toy you think is long dead and dusted in a cardboard box in the back closet of your childhood bedroom? It might not be. The little electronic critter may have come back to haunt you for forgetting to feed him. He may appear to the Pisces through any screen or electronic device used this month.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Childhood Vegetables

Remember the vegetables and food dishes your mom made you eat before having any dessert. You hid them in a napkin and later tucked it in the garbage, or fed them to your pet under the kitchen table. Keep a watchful eye on your plate. Always consume the mean, green, health machines before they consume you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Trolls

A plastic creepy little doll with skyward crazy hair is possibly the scariest of the sign’s ghosts. They were present in your childhood, likely your parent’s childhood, and, are present with you in spirit now. While they might be scary, they mean no harm. A sighting may cause alarm, but they are only here to bring you good luck.

Gemini (May 21 – July 22)

Limewire

Can you recall the old file sharing program that you may have used to download all your music? Due to your music taste at the time, like a virus, the program is now bugging you. This ghost can be heard anywhere from the mall to a hockey rink, visiting you when those cheesy songs of your past leave you humming and head-bopping.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Young Macaulay Culkin

The it-child-star of the 1990s, that famously died in an internet hoax in 2014, is now haunting you. When you are home alone and hear a sudden slam, smell pizza, or hear Netflix flick on and off, you can be sure Macaulay is near.

Leo (July 24 – August 23):

The almost significant other

That special someone you were into, who you thought was into you, but then one day they and their texts dropped off the face of the earth? How could you forge – you are haunted by their memory, and resent their “ghosting.” The what-could-have-been will terrorize you, but you have the power to purge them from your thoughts.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin

You are being haunted by none other than the ghost of the Aussie zookeeper, who tragically died by way of a stingray barb to the chest. While you are no crocodile, Virgos have a snappy side and can be unpredictable. Have no fear, Irwin was a conservationist and is only haunting you to keep you safe.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The friend from O-Week

You likely made a few good friends during your orientation week, but there will always be that one friend: the One That Never Was. You recall talking to them for a few days straight, but never speaking again. From awkward eye-contact, to cumbersome encounters. They will haunt your undergrad, Libra.