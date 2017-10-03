Arts & Culture Hal-Con 2017: A recap A photo essay by Karli Zschogner Crowds gather at HalCon's Lightsaber Tournament Finals. Presenter: Eastern Watchmen. photo by : Karli Zschogner Dalhousie Professor is Madame Vastra of Doctor Who (Series Six) for HalCon 2017. photo by : Karli Zschogner Dalhousie Professor and her husband as Madame Vastra (Doctor Who Series Six) and Count Dooku (Star Wars). photo by : Karli Zschogner John from Turo handmade an impressive Sam Flynn (Tron Legacy) costume and Light Cycle. photo by : Karli Zschogner Husband and wife John and Robin of Turo pair up as Sam Flynn and Quorro of Tron: Legacy. John fulfills his dream of riding his Light Cycle at HalCon 2017. photo by : Karli Zschogner Respected fiction author Tamora Pierce is featured on the panel 'Believable Evil', about sympathizing and understanding a villain's and real-life psychopaths’ motivations in a way that an audience can understand. Attendees learned to identify what makes a villain evil and how to write evil in a way that it is believable. photo by : Karli Zschogner Friends Emily (Harley Quinn) and Jenna ( Joker) of Halifax said their favourite part of the weekend was volunteering to hold up signs for a stranger’s surprise marriage proposal. photo by : Karli Zschogner Couple Ashley Sarrasin and Bem Potchier own Razorthone Studio photo by : Karli Zschogner Saint Mary's University Astrophysicist and author John Read and Wayne Harasimovitch of Halifax Amateur Radio Club discuss the upcoming events for Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. photo by : Karli Zschogner Halifax's Jason Hubbard tans his own deer hides to play The Hobbit's Radagast The Brown. photo by : Karli Zschogner Dalhousie Professors Brad Congdon, Julia M. Wright and Jason Haslam, and speak at Sunday's HalCon panel on Cli-Fi Science Fiction, Environment; Humanity. They discuss the history of Sci-fi challenging environmental and social issues though: Global Warming; The Kraken, Conan the Barbarian; USA Racist Eugenics, and fossil fuels and the Science of the Anthropocene. photo by : Karli Zschogner Bruce Buck hosts Sunday's HalCon Lord of the Rings/ The Hobbit Fan Panel opening up the full room from all ages to discuss the books and the films. photo by : Karli Zschogner Bruce Buck hosts Sunday's HalCon Lord of the Rings/ The Hobbit Fan Panel opening up the full room from all ages to discuss the books and the films. photo by : Karli Zschogner written by Karli Zschogner October 3, 2017 5:18 pm share