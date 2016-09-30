Halifreebies
Free things to do around Halifax
University is expensive.
Tuition, textbooks, lab coats, pens, and parking tickets add up. That doesn’t even include money for students to use for leisure or recreational activities related to campus life.
Fear not, here is a list of 12 free things to do around Halifax if you’re bored, broke or beat down by the academics and are in search of something to do for a break.
- Visit the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia – The gallery features different art shows that switch up every couple of weeks, so every visit you’re seeing something new and interesting. BMO Free Thursdays are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Take the harbour ferry – Your Dalcard bus pass will get you on the ferry and across the harbour. Jump on as a foot passenger to explore Dartmouth and learn about the history of the ferry back in the day.
- Walk around Point Pleasant Park – Located on the end of the peninsula, the park has 39 kilometres of easy walking trails that lead to Black Rock beach, several artillery batteries and the Prince of Wales tower. There is more Halifax history to explore here and a great opportunity to take that insta-worthy fall foliage selfie.
- Canoeing – Visit Saint Mary’s boat club on the edge of the Northwest Arm to rent a canoe for an hour free of charge. Rental hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last available rental is 6 p.m.)
- Skate or rollerblade the oval – During the summer, the track is open for anyone to take their rollerblades out. In the winter it’s an ice rink for leisure skating.
- Visit the Halifax Central Library – There are computers, free Wi-Fi, and different seating areas, no matter if you’re by yourself or in a group. It’s also a useful place for researching and taking out books related to your courses. The library holds cultural events and workshops year-round that are open to the public. Grab a coffee, look at the Halifax skyline on the rooftop patio and sign up for a library card.
- Work on your fitness – Your Dalcard gives access to the Dalplex, which includes a free-weight gym, a lane pool, and a track field. Or, join an intramural team. You can sign up at the Dalplex – meet friends and get active!
- Open mic nights – Check out Humani-T Cafe on Friday at 8 p.m. for a start. Look for other open mic or comedy nights at any of the downtown bars or cafés.
- See a career/academic counsellor – Ok, this isn’t really fun but it is free and a useful way to spend 30 minutes. Count up credits, plan your degree, and ask any questions you might have about staying on track at university.
- Join a society on campus – There are over 200 student societies – if there isn’t one you’re interested in, look into how to start one! You don’t have to be in a program to join a society either. Join the Dal Gazette without being a journalism student or join the Dal Marine Bio society without being in the science faculty. Make friends, get free food at their meetings and get in on the fun activities that societies host. Having extracurriculars look great post-grad too.
- Study – Reading, reviewing notes, and doing homework are all free, and you can take you work with you to get away from campus and explore somewhere new.
- Take a walking tour – Guided by locals who know all about the history of Halifax as well as local hot spots. Email them at halifaxfreetours@gmail.com to set up a tour and learn all about Halifax’s culture.