Halifax Pop Explosion: a recap

Halifax Pop Explosion kicked off with last night with scrappy PKEW PKEW PKEW. Rattling off songs in rapid fire – there couldn’t have been any over three minutes long – the tone for the night was set quickly.

An audible crackle from the right-hand speakers lent itself to the loose pop-punk mayhem unfolding on stage; gang vocals about beer and messing around with friends greeted the crowd.

Next, Greys began with an impressive onslaught of urgent energy that didn’t let up for several songs. Tempos and emotions flowed the entire set, refusing to land anywhere for too long but ensuring to stay away from delicate or restful.

The lead singer’s lamenting drawl contrasted well with the grimy energy on stage and lyrics hinting invitingly at emo but supported with the snot-nosed attitude and speed of punk.

The ending was especially memorable: as the band’s final song devolved into a mess of screeching feedback, each band member dropped their instruments until the drummer was left alone, thrashing away on the snare drum he had burst earlier in the set.

White Lung rounded off the openers with a show-stealing performance by the lead vocalist. As the other band members remained stoic, she stalked angrily around stage, delivering lyrics with vindictive and authoritative anger.

Making eye contact with her throughout the show was downright intimidating.

The guitarist’s riffs often found him higher on the fret board, providing tense melodic movement that bolstered the vocals with a near gothic drive.

Last night’s headliner were greeted by chants well before they had taken the stage. PUP mentioned the last time they had played Halifax was at HPX three years prior – and the anticipation was clear – the opening tracks unleashed complete pandemonium in the crowd.

It was difficult to see who was enjoying, or tiring, themselves more.

The snide and energetic performance fueled the already-rabid crowd, which the band clearly appreciated.

A mosh pit quickly swallowed the deep standing area of the Marquee Ballroom – photographers in the media pit were retreating from their posts halfway through the set as revelers were thrown over the guard railing.

While the performance was incredibly tight and new material was met with warm appreciation, even PUP themselves acknowledged the overwhelming presence of the crowd.

By the end of the show, there were few attendees who weren’t completely amazed by the reactions the band had managed to draw out of them.