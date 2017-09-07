Dalstrology

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Chances are you’re reading this while doing one or two other things. While you might be great at multitasking, organization and reaching deadlines, Venus in your sign wants you to slow down and have fun this coming school year, other wise you risk a mental breakdown.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You may find that you are glued to your phone, unobservant and missing the world around you. Maybe it’s that you’re just stuck back in the monotonous university routine. Try breaking the cycle by revisiting an old hobby or picking up a book you meant to finish six months ago.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Consider self-care to be your best investment right now. Investing in yourself will not only benefit your studies and future goals but will unlock the door to positive wealth, health, material and romantic abundance.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

With summer coming to an end and fall just around the corner, it is time that you get back into the swing of things and start going to bed at a reasonable time and setting your alarm clock. Try allowing some room for some relaxing before class. Not only will you always be on time, but you will be energized for whatever the day throws at you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This month your mind will change about several people, places’ and things. Take your chances reconnecting with old friends, try making diverse food choices, or attempt new activities and you may find yourself pleasantly surprised.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

A lot of changes will be taking place for you in the coming month, and it is important not to stress. Change can be a good thing, and getting a good night’s sleep will help keep your sanity at bay. A few naps here and there won’t hurt either.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Your work and romantic lives may be in conflict this month. Remember you are the only one who can balance the two; recognize that not everyone is worth your time and keep your eye on the prize.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Your strong opinions will clash with another’s this month. While you might think yourself to be right and the other person to be wrong, keep an open mind and remember that everyone is different and has their own belief system.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You will be getting some unsolicited advice from a couple close friends and loved ones about a current situation in your life. While you may not be thrilled to take the advice, your future self will thank you.

Gemini (May 21 – July 22)

Getting back into a class routine will prove to be a balancing act you are capable of handling. Stress and anxiety may threaten this balance, so don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it and you may land yourself some straight A’s.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Relationship and romantic partners are having you carry around some emotional baggage this month. If you put your focus on your studies, friendships, and interests, you may see your love life flourish before your eyes.

Leo (July 24 – August 23)

Mars and Venus will be entering your sign this month, making it a good time to take risks and show off your confidence. Now is your time to shine; making yourself noticed will bring you joyful and romantic occurrences.