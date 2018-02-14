Sexability: let’s get anal

Hello my lovelies,

I’ve wanted to talk about this for a while and I think we are finally at a point in our relationship where we can talk about this. So… butt sex.

I know some people reading this just clenched hard. Don’t worry, it’ll be ok.

Why do I think this is so important to talk about? After all “sex is so basic there’s really no way to do it wrong.” Although I would very much like that to be true, people can – and have – hurt themselves if the proper precautions aren’t taken. With that in mind, I wanted to give you all some basic tips to limit the possibility of harm or embarrassment.

1. Hygiene: Always make sure you’ve cleaned yourself inside and out. In my experience – unless they say otherwise – no one wants to touch your poop.

2. Communication: Although I’d recommend this for any sort of sexual activity it’s especially important here; because there’s a potential for harm if you can’t communicate properly, be very clear and an active listener. Check in every once and a while to make sure everything is OK. This applies to both partners.

3. Start small: Your butt is a muscle. Just like any other muscle, it can be overstretched or torn. Because of this, you don’t want to start with something big your first time out. Many people forget this and just go for it with their dildos or partners and hurt themselves. It’s best if you start with a pinky or something of equivalent size and work your way up from there.

4. Lube: Your new best friend – I cannot stress this enough no matter how much lubrication your body produces. Always use lube. When you think you’re using too much, add more. Better safe than sorry. According to the educators I talk to at Venus Envy, using a water-based non-flavoured lubricant is best for your skin and the sugar in the flavoured lube could lead to a yeast infection and nobody wants that.

5. Protection: As always, be sure to use some form of protection against STIs and try to relax. If there’s something you’re not comfortable with it won’t work; and you shouldn’t do it unless you want to anyway.

I hope these little nuggets of information have been helpful. As always, if you have any questions drop in the Facebook comments.

See you all soon.

Xo, V.