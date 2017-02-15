Tech talk: porn

Bored of internet porn? Too bad. You either need to get laid or tough it out because virtual reality porn isn’t coming to Halifax any time soon.

Oh, sorry, did you not know that VR porn was a thing? It’s like watching internet porn, but through a headset which allows you to have the experience surround you. With certain add-ons, you can feel and smell what’s happening in the porno.

The technology for VR porn primarily exists from Naughty America, a porn producer who has ventured into the VR realm. Porn has always been one to push technology to its limits because it’s hard not to resist the urge to get sexual satisfaction at the click of the button. Plus, it can make a whole lot of money.

But VR organizers in Halifax don’t care about the money. They aren’t interested in bringing VR porn to the city. Danny Baldwin, co-owner of Halifax’s VR Room, is particularly adamant about the regulation of VR porn.

“You can simulate anything you want…what’s right or wrong in there?” he said. “Is someone going to use it to curb their cravings? I’m not cool with that.”

Baldwin argued that VR can simulate anything and anyone can make anything simulated.

Child porn, bestiality porn, and simulating real people to use in the VR porno without their permission are all simple to do, and will likely be done because one can easily abuse the technology.

Baldwin first wants to see regulation for VR porn from the government, similar to regulation relating to internet porn. Baldwin wants to see sex laws, like consent and age appropriateness, insisted upon for VR porn.

Baldwin is also concerned about VR porn because VR is so convincing that it makes one feel like they have done something in real life. Baldwin said that he has flown in outer space through VR and often feels like he flew around the real outer space. So why couldn’t someone be convinced that what they do in a VR porn be possible in the real world?

“What I’m comfortable with is having a family-friendly VR place where people can experience amazing things,” he said.

But Keegan Francis also sees the benefits of VR porn. Francis, who runs a VR experience business in Halifax, sees how long-distance couples can use VR to achieve intimacy when not in the same place. If someone wants to explore another gender, VR can help them experience that in a more physical way. Someone might want to privately see if they are sexually attracted to another gender and can explore that through VR porn.

Francis agrees with Baldwin that there can be many drawbacks to VR porn. Despite having requests for VR porn experiences, Francis wants to continue to have a business which will cater to all ages and backgrounds. He won’t be the one to bring porn to Halifax’s VR community.

Francis added that porn will continue to push boundaries in the tech world. He said we haven’t even seen what it will do to VR yet because it isn’t mainstream.

“Whatever you hear about VR or read about it,” he said, “you’re really just scratching the surface.”