We’re searching for an assistant editor

Assistant Arts & Lifestyle Editor

The Dalhousie Gazette Publishing Society is looking to hire an Assistant Arts & Lifestyle Editor for the Winter term (starting immediately to April 30, 2019). The Assistant Arts & Lifestyle Editor is responsible for assisting the Arts & Lifestyle Editor create and edit online and print content in the Arts & Lifestyle section.

The responsibilities of the Assistant Arts & Lifestyle Editor are, but not limited to:

Maintaining professional relations within the staff Creating and providing content for both the online and printed edition of the Gazette with relevant Arts & Lifestyle stories Undergoing staff training; Assisting in fact-checking and copy editing all content for the Arts & Lifestyle section.

The Assistant Arts & Lifestyle Editor is a member of the Gazette’s paid staff. They must be available for communication with the Arts & Lifestyle Editor during production days.

The Assistant Arts & Lifestyle Editor will be paid according to the minimum wage based on agreed upon hours determined between the chosen candidate, section editor and Editor-in-chief.

The Assistant Arts & Lifestyle Editor must be:

either a part-time or full-time student at Dalhousie or the University of King’s College, and member of its respective student union; not a representative on the Dalhousie Student Union Council, Board of Governors or Senate.

Potential candidates will be contacted for an interview. A résumé, cover letter and three samples of work must be submitted to the Chair of the Publishing Board, at publishing.board@dalgazette.com by January 22, 2019.

The Dalhousie Gazette is a student-run newspaper based in Halifax, Nova Scotia on the campus of Dalhousie University. It is the oldest campus paper in Canada, published consistently since 1868. We publish stories significant to people both on-campus and in the wider Halifax community.

The Dalhousie Gazette Publishing Society is committed to being an accessible society of the Dalhousie Student Union. We are committed to not discriminating on the basis of race, Indigenous ancestry, ability, gender, sexuality, age, citizenship and immigration status or any other rights protected under the Nova Scotia Human Rights Act.

publishing.board@dalgazette.com | The Dalhousie Gazette

Dalhousie Student Union Building | 6136 University Avenue

Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3H 4J2