Briefs of the week

Week of Sept. 24, 2018

No smoking on municipal property starting mid-October

Amendments to Halifax’s “respecting nuisances bylaw” will go ahead as planned starting Oct. 15.

Over the summer, Halifax Regional Council voted to prohibit smoking or vaping on municipal property except in designated locations. This includes both tobacco and cannabis. The designated locations have yet to be determined, but a press release indicated that staff will decide on initial locations by the time the amendments come into effect.

“A dedicated email address will also be made available soon, via Halifax.ca, providing residents with a means to submit requests for specific locations to be designated as smoking areas,” said the release.

HRM to unveil Legacy Space in city hall

The Halifax Regional Municipality and The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund will officially open the Legacy Space at Halifax City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. This space is part of Regional Council’s work “with Mi’kmaq and Urban Indigenous communities” following its passing of a Statement of Reconciliation in 2015.

According to a release, there are currently five Legacy Spaces in HRM, but this will be the first inside city hall.

“The Legacy Space in Halifax City Hall will be a safe, welcoming place where conversations about the past, present and future will be facilitated and encouraged. The space will serve as a symbol and reminder for Halifax Regional Council of the important work around reconciliation,” said the release.

New dentistry clinic for Dalhousie

On Friday, Sept. 28, Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Dentistry unveiled its newly renovated clinic: The William Murphy Dental Clinic (5981 University Ave).

“This is such an important learning space, but also a tremendous community asset,” Sheila Blair-Reid wrote in the Chronicle Herald last week. “Last year, our students completed more than 20,000 dental appointments on campus and in the community, providing access to dental services that patients might not otherwise be able to afford.”

University of Ottawa terminates agreement with SFUO

Effective Dec. 24, 2018, the University of Ottawa will no longer recognize the Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO) “as the exclusive association representing undergraduate students.” According to a statement released on Monday, Sept. 24, allegations of mismanagement has caused the university to lose confidence in “the SFUO’s ability to represent our students and to supply the services that students pay for.”

Read the full statement here.

Weekly green cart collection ends

To keep the city from stinking any more than it already does, the municipality enforced weekly green cart collections over the summer. As of Friday, Sept. 28, we’re back to bi-weekly green cart collections – so perhaps put that compost in the freezer.

Nova Scotia releases annual FOIPOP report

The province’s annual report on Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy was released on Thursday, Sept. 27. According to a release, “More than 2,200 applications were submitted during 2017-18 and more than 82 per cent were responded to within 30 days. There were fewer requests for review of public body decisions made to the review officer compared to the previous year.”

Read the full report here.