Briefs of the week

Week of Oct. 15, 2018

UPDATE: Smoking ban

Last week, Halifax Regional Municipality’s restrictions on smoking came into effect when just nine designated smoking areas had been established. That number has since jumped to more than 60, with the possibility of more on the way. There’s no cap on the number of designated smoking areas.

At least two of these areas have raised flags for some: downtown business owner Philip Holmans aired his grievances on Global News after a smoking spot popped up across the street from his patio. More pressingly, two accessible parking spaces were mistakenly painted over when a smoking area was set up near the Halifax Forum. Those spaces have since been re-painted.

Legalization in Canada

On Oct. 17, cannabis officially became legal across the country. Here in Nova Scotia, people flocked to various NSLC locations with their buds to pick up some buds. The Lower Sackville NSLC ran low on cannabis, closing shop early on Thursday, Oct. 18. The NSLC on Joseph Howe Drive had the same issue on Friday.

Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame Induction

The Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Oct. 18 at the Dalhousie Agricultural Campus. “Each year, the Hall of Fame celebrates the contributions of four individuals to the agriculture industry in Atlantic Canada,” reads a press release. This year’s inductees are: Robert Bourgeois, David (Allan) Ling, Ron Taylor and David Coombes. Both Coombes and Bourgeois are Dal alumni.