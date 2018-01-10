Dalhousie Gazette internship program

Applications for the Gazette’s 2018 internship program are open now and close on Jan. 15.

The Gazette is starting an internship program this winter starting in January and continuing until April. Each section of the Gazette (news, art and lifestyle, sports, and opinions) will run an internship program. Interns dedicate one day per week to coming in and contributing to the section.

Over the course of the program, interns will receive regular training from Gazette editors and journalism industry professionals. The internship program is a valuable experience for students interested in learning more about the craft and many interns go on to become editors of their section.

Anyone interested in the internship program should fill out the and submit three work samples (written samples for writing sections and visual samples for multimedia sections). Applicants do not need prior experience working in a newsroom and class material is sufficient as work samples.

Timeline

Successful applicants will hear back by Jan 22. The internship program officially begins on that day and concludes when exams start in April.

Eligibility

All Dalhousie and affiliate college undergraduate students are eligible to apply for the program.

If you’re a club executive or work with the University Students’ Council or affiliate councils, please email editor@dalgazette.com to confirm your eligibility for the program.

Questions?

Drop by the Gazette office on the 3rd floor of the SUB or email internship@dalgazette.com.