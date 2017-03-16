DSU 2017/18 election winners

Congratulations to all the winners of the DSU election! We can’t wait to see what you achieve in the 2017/18 school year.

EXECUTIVE

President: Amina Abawajy

VP Academic and External: Masuma Khan

VP Internal: Alex Hughes

VP Finance and Operations: Chantal Khoury

VP Student Life: Cory Larsen

BOG Rep: Jeremy Ryant

FACULTY

Engineering rep: Yazan Khader

Arts and Social Sciences rep: Ashley Farrell

Science rep: Katie MacLellan

COMMUNITY

Disability rep: Mary MacDonald

Graduate studies rep: Rhys MacDonald

LEVY

Dal Bike Centre – passed

Loaded Ladle – passed

Survivor Support Centre – passed

Pharmacy – tied (stay tuned for info)