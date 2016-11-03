Hometown: Edmonton, AB

Major: Psychology, second year

Proudest achievement to date: Probably making swimming through university. I qualified for Olympic trials and competed nationally for that. I’ve gone to Canadian nationals and last year I qualified for CIS.

Next big thing she wants to achieve: Finishing off my degree. I’m hoping to go into education afterward. Just trying to do my best in swimming and school.

Favourite pizza flavour: Pepperoni.

From a friend: “Claire Yurkovich is only in her second year at Dalhousie, but she has made a big impact on the Dalhousie community so far. An accomplished distance freestyler with the Dalhousie Varsity Swim Team, she is an AUS All-Star, an Athletic Scholarship recipient, and, as an National A-Finallist, played an enormous role in Dalhousie’s impressive fifth place finish at Canadian Inter-University Championships last spring. Even though her competition would claim that Claire is terrifying in the pool, on dry land ‘Claire-Bear’ is renowned for her charisma, positive attitude, and community involvement. A team representative on Varsity Council last year, this year she accepted a nomination for the role of Vice President – Finance. She has volunteered extensively at Special Tigers events, the Dalplex Craft Fair, and at Community BBQs, as well as many other initiatives led by the Varsity Council and the Swim Team.” -Dalhousie Varsity Swim Team