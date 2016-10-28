Jenna MacDonald and Melanie McKenna

Jenna MacDonald

Major: 4th year Neuroscience

Hometown: New Glasgow, NS

Proudest achievement: Summer employment and volunteering. I do a lot of work with individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. My academic success hasn’t been as rewarding as seeing it in a real world setting – being able to take what I’ve learned in school and using it as a counsellor at camp around volunteering settings around Halifax.

Next big thing she wants to achieve: We want our team to get a medal at CIS. And if not medal, do better than last year.

But also last year was a big year for me when we competed within the AUS [she came in third place]. It was kind of a letdown at CIS when I was under the weather. I hope to compete on a national level with some of the fastest women not just in Canada, but in the world.

Favourite pizza flavour: Acropole. Gotta stay loyal to New Glasgow!

From a friend: “She’s a very successful in everything she does, but you wouldn’t know it if you spoke it to her. She’s very humble and modest and a lot of fun to be around.” –Melanie McKenna

Melanie McKenna

Major: 2nd year Law

Hometown: Charlottetown, PEI

Proudest achievement: Getting into law school. It’s one of those accomplishments you put aside when you get to law school, but I think it’s important to remember that you got there.

Favourite pizza flavour: The Stephanie at Piatto (goat cheese, lots of onions, pears).

From a friend: “She does so well for herself, but she also does so much to help other people achieve the best that they can do, and I thinks she’s really shown that in her role as co-captain [of the Dal women’s cross-country team]. Even just as a friend, she is motivating and inspiring in the things that she does, but also so helpful and encouraging to get you to do your best. She makes Dal a better place.” –Jenna MacDonald