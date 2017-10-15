Empowering immigrant women through entrepreneurship

Enactus Dalhousie and Global Shapers Halifax have teamed up to present an initiative of the Newcomer Network (the student-run entrepreneurial network through Enactus Dalhousie): the Immigrant Women Entrepreneur Showcase.

The second annual showcase will run throughout the month of November; it’s a series of multiple workshops designed to develop, feature and perfect the business ideas of entrepreneurial immigrant women in the Halifax business community. Participants will receive mentoring from entrepreneurs from across the globe, as well as personalized training from the Showcase’s business-driven navigators.

Curator of the Global Shapers Halifax Hub, Emily Miller said, “immigrant women often lack meaningful work experiences outside of the home. We want to help translate their skills into jobs that help them participate in the community around them.”

“Enactus Dalhousie is a student run non-profit society focused on using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and create a better tomorrow,” as stated on their Facebook page. “Enactus members apply business concepts to develop empowering outreach projects in both the local and global community that improve the quality of life and standard of living for people in need.”

The Workshops

Oct. 26 @ 6:30 p.m. – “Halifax Business Basics”

Nov. 9 @ 6:30 p.m. – “Customer Discovery”

Nov. 16 @ 6:30 p.m. – “The Perfect Pitch”

Conference

Nov. 25 – All-day conference.

“The conference is an intensive all-day workshop designed to help you prepare to compete in the Pitch Competition. This event will build on what you have learned in the workshops, and introduce new, exciting ideas from our keynote speaker,” according to the showcase website.

“Our goal is to help immigrant women in our local community take their business ideas from paper to pitch to reality,” said Kyla Doornbos, the Project Manager and Volunteer Coordinator for the Newcomer Network, in the project’s news release.

“We want to help them get their foot in the door and efficiently develop their businesses wherever they need the assistance.”

The Pitch

The showcase concludes with a final Pitch Competition, where participants will be given the chance to present their business pitches in front of a judges panel, as well as compete for startup funding prizes. The Pitch Competition is open to the public on November 27 at 6:30pm, in the Paul O’Regan Hall of the Halifax Central Library.

Anyone interested in taking part, can register – free of charge – at HFXSHOWCASE.CA