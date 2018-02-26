Long-distance sucks. It’s hard and it’s lonely, but sometimes there is no other way.

I never imagined I would be in a long-distance relationship. Dating wasn’t an option in high school because I knew I’d be going away to school.

So many people have the fantasy of going off to university, making all these new friends and falling in love with the most amazing guy while there. A guy completely different than all the ones from high school.

That wasn’t the way it went for me.

The first two years of university came and went without a boyfriend to be seen.

Then a guy I kind of knew from my hometown randomly messaged me and flash forward to today: I’m madly in love and doing the whole long-distance thing.

But this isn’t about me.

So here are some tips on how to maybe, possibly, hopefully make a long-distance relationship work.

Talk to each other.

This doesn’t mean constant texting all day. A good phone call every second night is worth a thousand text messages. Hearing your partner’s voice will honestly feel so amazing.

Be sad.

It’s completely okay to hate not being able to see each other. It shows how much you care when you let the other person know that when they’re not around it sucks.

Visit as much as you can, but live your life at the same time.

It’s so difficult to find the balance for this one. Seeing your significant other probably feels like the most important thing in the world, but don’t block out the rest of your life.

This is something that I am one hundred per cent guilty of. When my boyfriend is in the city, I don’t want to do anything but spend time with him.

But it’s important for your significant other to see what life is actually like for you when they’re not around. Take them to events and parties with your friends. Give them a tour of the city and your school. Do homework when they’re around.

The last one is definitely the hardest. Especially if procrastination is something that has a lot of influence over you. But take them to the library, set them up with a good book or Netflix with some headphones and get some shit done.

Life doesn’t stop, even though sometimes it might feel like it.

Be honest.

Obviously this is important in every relationship, but it’s taken to a whole new level when there is 400 or 4000 kilometres between you.

Tell your partner stuff that you wouldn’t when you see them every day or every second day. Tell them about the awful weather and gross walk to school. Tell them that you didn’t pay attention at all in class, or that you actually did the readings for once.

Make them feel involved and updated on what’s going on in your life – even if it feels mundane and boring.

Not all long-distance relationships will work. It depends on the people and the distance between them, but it’s a possibility. It can work, and these are just some tips to help you along.