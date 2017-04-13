On behalf of the Dalhousie Tigers men’s basketball team, I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the entire Dalhousie community faculty, students and alumni for your tremendous support at the Scotiabank Centre.

In front of thousands of rabid fans, during both the AUS playoffs and the USPORTS national tournament, I want you to know that we sincerely appreciate your support, involvement, and mostly your maniacal enthusiasm as we brought home our third consecutive AUS Championship and Dalhousie’s first ever medal, a well-deserved bronze.

Each player is not only proud to represent Dalhousie but was overwhelmed by the support. So thank you everyone. Please know you all share in our success and we could not have done without you. A special shout out goes to Dr. Florizone, who was beside our bench through the National Tournament.

A sincere thanks from your Dalhousie Tigers men’s basketball team’s coach, Rick Plato