AUS cross-country championship recap

The Dalhousie Tigers cross-country team has been nothing if not consistent this year. With the exception of the University of New Brunswick Invitational, which included teams from Quebec, the women won every meet with the men taking second place across the board. The Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Championships this past weekend marked the first time the men ran the full 10 kilometre distance, but the results were no different.

In the women’s race, Colleen Wilson took the individual title, winning her second AUS Female Athlete of the Year and being named an AUS All-Star for the third consecutive year. This season, she won every AUS cross country race she ran – often by a significant margin – and was named AUS Athlete of the Week for the third time following her performance on October 29.

On the course, Wilson beat her fellow teammate and the second place finisher, Sarah Myatt, by over a minute. Jenna MacDonald and Michaela Walker were not far behind, in fourth and sixth respectively, with Abby Llewellyn, Melanie McKenna, and Shaylynn Tell rounding out the Dalhousie contingent. The Tigers took the women’s title easily over St. Francis Xavier, placing five runners in the top 10.

Myatt, MacDonald, and Walker joined Wilson as AUS All-Stars, and coach Rich Lehman was named AUS Female Coach of the Year.

The men’s race saw Dalhousie take second, behind the dominant St. Francis Xavier team. Will Russell placed fourth and was the top Tiger with a time of 32:48. He was followed by Jake Wing and Angus MacIntosh in seventh and ninth, then Callum Drever, Trent Lynds, Brendan Gemmell, and Mike Rogers. Russell and Wing were named All-Stars, and Lynds was granted his wish, taking AUS Male Rookie of the year.

Lynds has had a phenomenal rookie year, and ran a 34:14 for a 15th place finish. This was the first time he had raced the longer distance, but his strong performance was no surprise given his stellar season thus far.

“The most devastating part of the year so far was Dan Maguire not showing up to Beazley’s workout,” jokes Lynds, saying he feels in the best shape of his life, and that he has been happy with his races this fall.

The Tigers are now looking ahead to the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) Championships in Quebec City on November 12, where they will face competition from across the country.