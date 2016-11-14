CIS Cross-Country Championships recap

The Dalhousie Tigers squad wrapped up their season with the the Canadian Interuniversity Sport Cross Country Championships on Nov. 12 wrapped, as men and women took on a difficult course at the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.

The women dropped several places as a team from last year, falling from fifth overall in 2015 to 10th this year. Colleen Wilson lead the charge for the Tigers, finishing 11th individually with a time of 22:10 on the six kilometer course. She bettered last year’s performance of 12th overall, and was again named a second team All-Canadian.

Wilson was followed by teammates Sarah Myatt, Abby Llewellyn, Jenna MacDonald, and Shaylynn Tell, who contributed to the team score (in cross country, the team’s top five runners’ individual places are added up for the score, and the lower the score, the higher the team places). Myatt lived up to coach Rich Lehman’s expectations, having transferred from the University of New Brunswick and taking the second place spot on the women’s team in her first season with the Tigers.

Dalhousie’s Melanie McKenna and Michaela Walker finished 108th and 123rd respectively out of the 163 athletes competing.

The men’s team improved on their result from last year, taking 13th overall, up from two spots from 2015’s 16th place finish. They were without Matt McNeil, star performer of years past with Matt McNeil, but the top five athletes scoring for the Tigers ran with a low spread in the finish times.

Team captains Angus MacIntosh and Will Russell were the top two Dalhousie finishers for the men, coming in 64th and 81st. Jake Wing was not far behind at 93rd, with Callum Drever and Mike Rogers rounding out the scoring for the Tigers. Brendan Gemmell and rookie Trent Lynds finished shortly after Rogers.

The overall winners were the University of Guelph on the women’s side, and L’Université Laval for the men.