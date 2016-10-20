Tigers move closer to championship in memorable homecoming victory

The Dal Tigers football team put on another dominant performance Saturday evening, with a 57-7 victory against the UNB Saint John Seawolves.

The homecoming atmosphere at Wickwire field was filled with enthusiastic school spirit and support, with Dal fans loudly cheering the Tigers on to the final whistle. There was even a golden retriever dressed in a Tiger costume, acting as the team’s mascot.

It was a night full of defensive highlights, with the Tigers ferocious unit racking up multiple sacks, turnovers and tackles for loss. Defensive linemen Jesse Legault and Connor Manson overwhelmed the opposing quarterback with pressure every time he dropped back to pass.

A relentless rushing attack led by Zack Leger and a highly efficient passing attack led by Nick Hunsley ensured another night of sustained scoring drives and big plays.

Leger served as the team’s workhorse, harnessing his power and speed to rush for an incredible four touchdowns on the night. Guillaume Bernier had a big night in the receiving game with several key grabs and a score.

The Tigers gave another full-team effort in every phase of the game. Along with the big plays on offence and defense, there were also some key returns from Darcy Chant to consistently put the offence in good field position.

The Tigers are now one step closer to hosting an AFL championship for the first time, as they have clinched first place with this homecoming victory and appear to be unstoppable.

In a classy move to acknowledge their invaluable contributions, GM Rick Rivers introduced the entire Tigers coaching and training staff before kickoff. This was yet another game where Dal’s excellent coaching combined with on-field execution to produce a perfect team performance.

It will be exciting to watch the championship journey continue next week against Holland College, as anticipation builds for the ultimate goal and the Tigers get closer to making history.