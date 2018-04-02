From a championship high to a paralyzing low

Deanna Kimber likes to live an active lifestyle. She volunteers as a field hockey coach with her sister Jessica and she plays for the field hockey team at Dalhousie University.

Within just a span of a few days in November 2017, Deanna went from winning the university field hockey championships to being nearly paralyzed.

On the last weekend of fall reading week, Deanna started feeling numbness in her feet. She didn’t think much of it because she has bad circulation and that feeling wasn’t unusual.

The next day, she went down the stairs of her home to let her dog out, but she had to crawl back up and tell her mother something was wrong. They waited to see if it would pass.

It didn’t.

So they drove to the Halifax Infirmary’s emergency room.

“By the time we left the house it was actually hard to get her to the car and then from the car into triage at the hospital; I should have had a wheelchair, it was very quick,” said her mother Cheryl Kimber about the numbness spreading.

Doctors met her quickly and they started doing different tests: her reflexes gave no response.

“That was a little bit scary feeling the disconnect to the rest of my body,” says Deanna.

Deanna was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome. This occurs when the immune system attacks the nervous system, which can lead to weakness and paralysis of the entire body. Most people recover from it.

Deanna’s condition regressed quickly. Three days in, muscles in her body like her diaphragm were impacted. Her breathing capacity got so low that doctors considered putting her on a ventilator, which would require her to be in a medically induced coma.

Luckily, her capacity went up.

Kimber spent a week in the intermediate care unit, then another two weeks in the neurology section. Then, she was sent to the rehabilitation centre where she stayed for a little over a month.

Kimber studies medical science at Dal and she had to drop most of her fall courses – even though she was almost done – and she’s had to take the winter semester off.

With more time on her hands than she’s used to, Kimber wanted something to do. She admits she’s not the best at relaxing, so she started knitting.

At first it was tough, but she kept at it and it helped her figure dexterity come back quickly. She couldn’t go Christmas shopping so she knitted hats and mittens as presents.

Her field hockey team had a secret Santa gift exchange and Ellery Platts was her secret Santa recipient.

“When the secret Santa came around her sister came and was like ‘Ellery, Dee had you as her secret Santa’ and I was like it’s fine if she didn’t get me anything and they were like ‘no she knitted you a hat as a part of her rehab’ and I just balled,” says Platts. “I can’t believe Dee, even though she was sick, she still had time to do that. She cares so much about other people. That she still managed to do this was amazing.”

In early January, Deanna, her sister Jessica and her rehabilitation team went to the oval to skate. Deanna used to play hockey so she is comfortable on skates but she was given a walker in this case.

While she was skating, Deanna pivoted and started skating backwards and lifted the walker up because she didn’t need it.

“I thought the place was just going to drop,” said Jessica. “Everyone was shocked.”

She ended up skating 11 laps.

“I just kept skating because it felt so free being able to move even in the fresh air because I hadn’t been outside that much,” she says “so it felt cool having the cold air on my face and just skating.”

Deanna was scheduled to be discharged from the rehabilitation centre two weeks after the skating trip. When Deanna wasn’t sore the next day, they decided to discharge her that week.

As a medical science student, Deanna said it was interesting to be able to see first hand how the medical profession works.

“They always say in class these are pretty rare (diseases) – this is what happens though. You go ‘oh I will probably never see that and you just think about memorizing these just for the class. This made me realize how important it is to know about these. Not only just for a test but to actually diagnose somebody.”

Today Kimber feels almost back to normal.

She can walk and drive and she wants to start working soon. She doesn’t have her energy levels completely back to normal yet, but she hopes that will come back soon and she can play field hockey in the summer.

“I’m still able to do so much more and I still like pushing myself to do everything normally again.”