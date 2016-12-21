Byebyebye…until Jan. 9

Like you, we’re exhausted. Exams, papers, the Dome, plus all our Gazette activities, leads to a need for some serious R&R. So we’ll be taking a break until Jan. 9, when we’re all back in school and ready to think about things seriously. Looking forward to opinions on Trump’s inauguration (Ted Nugent, anyone?), paying my tuition (I love having negative $0 in my bank account), and something I could likely never predict (let’s hope for humanity’s sake we have moved on from the days of the dentistry scandal).

Until then, adieu. Enjoy your break. Happy Holidays, Merry New Year.