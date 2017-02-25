Come out to our AGM!

That’s right, kids, it’s our fav time of the year: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING!

The Dal Gazette wants you to come out and enjoy a breakfast spread while contemplating the work our wonderful staff have achieved this year and think about the future of our lovely campus press.

Come to the Alumni Room at the Dalhousie University Club (across from Wickwire) and join us for breakfast.

PS We have been informed that the U Club isn’t wheelchair accessible nor does it have gender neutral washrooms. If you’d like to come to the meeting and need accommodations, please don’t hesitate to message us because we want everyone there! We apologize for this.