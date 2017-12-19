Editor’s Letter

Welcome to the End of the Semester.

You made it. You did it. You’ve perservered the chaos.

Whether you’re a rst-year student stepping into the Dalplex gym to write an exam for the rst time or a h-year who’s just applied to graduate in the spring—you’ve worked through a semester of academics, lived through a wild homecoming weekend and witnessed your university go through some troubling times.

Burnout is real.

I learned this in the spring; when I found myself in tears applying for my rst ‘Retro- active Withdrawal’ from a summer course for the sake of my mental wellbeing. I was tired. My physical body was su ering. I wasn’t taking care of myself.

I was “busy.”

This semester was busy for every student on this campus, and we only have a few more weeks to go. But while you’re buried in the Killam stacks studying and pulling all-nighters hugging pots of co ee to nish that last ten-page research paper, don’t forget to focus just as much energy into taking care of yourself.

The Gazette is feeling the end of the semester feels with you, so we’ve tried to source out some self-care help in this issue.

Good luck on those exams!