Want to work for the Gazette?

It’s that time of year again: hiring time at the Dalhousie Gazette. We want new, fresh talent to add to our fabulous roster of masthead figures. You may know and love some of our staff this year, so join our ranks and work on the Gazette in its 150th year!

These are the positions available:

Art Director

Arts and Culture Editor

Business and Advertising Manager

Editor-in-chief

Engagement Manager

News Editor

Opinions Editor

Sports Editor

Visual Editor

Interested? Yeah, you are. Read the position descriptions here and then apply! Applications due Mar. 3, 2017.