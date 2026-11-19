Originally from Ontario, Daniel James McFadyen has been adopted by the Nova Scotia music scene. On his latest EP, The Garden, McFadyen takes steps towards a new sound.

The alternative folk artist has called Wolfville, N.S., home for the past 12 years and says that the town’s identity still influences his music. He’s set to hit the stage to perform tracks from his new EP on Nov. 21 at the Lighthouse Arts Centre in Halifax.

“Halifax will be the most fun,” he says. “I love playing across the country, but there is something special about Nova Scotia.”

The seven-track project was recorded in Victoria with longtime collaborator Quinn Bachand, yet marks a departure from the folk-rock sound that characterized much of McFadyen’s previous work.

On Nov. 19, McFadyen will begin his nationwide tour. Over the course of a month, the tour will stop in 9 cities from Nova Scotia to British Columbia.

McFadyen says his pride in The Garden largely stems from the sharp contrast in sonics from his 2025 alternative indie-folk album, Back to the Country. His 2025 album won best folk/roots recording at Nova Scotia Music Week 4 days before McFadyen’s first tour date.

The new EP experiments with drum machines, pump organs and even a harpsichord. McFadyen hopes it will resonate with audiences as much as it did for him while making it.

“It’s got some really weird sounds; really funky guitar effects and stuff I’ve never really done before,” he says. “We took some cool risks. We had a lot of fun making it. I feel really good about where we landed with it.”

The release was preceded by the release of two songs in Oct. from the EP, “Tell Arizona,” — which McFayden describes as a love letter to a weekend in Las Vegas where he celebrated a friend’s wedding — and “Pushin’ Up Daisies”.

“I wrote the song ‘Tell Arizona’ thinking that Las Vegas was in Arizona,” McFadyen says. “But ‘Tell Nevada’ didn’t have the same ring to it, so I kept Arizona.”

“Pushin’ Up Daisies” was inspired by the same trip after a friend became a dad to a daughter named Daisy. The friend — inspired by his new role as father — pitched McFadyen the song.

”It’s about how being a dad changes everything in your life, this idea of rebirth and becoming a new person after having a kid.”

He says his return to Halifax is a sort of homecoming. After more than a decade spent building his career in Nova Scotia, performing in the city brings back memories of where it all began.

“The first show I played in Halifax was at Freeman’s Pizza on Quinpool. I played John Prine covers for four hours.”

After the tour, McFadyen plans to return to songwriting and will spend January and February in Quebec City before heading back into the studio. The lead singer and his touring band also hope to be Britain-bound next year, with plans for shows across the Atlantic on the horizon.

For now, though, bringing The Garden to Halifax offers a chance to share his latest project with the people who helped shape him.

“It’s great to be a musician in Nova Scotia. It feels like home.”