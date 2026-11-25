Spontaneous flash-mobs in your local mall don’t compare to the instantaneous nature of improvised musicals.

Halifax’s Spontaneity Improv Company hosted Improv the Musical at the Pink Piano Café and Lounge in Lower Sackville on Nov. 14.

Couches atop carpets face a small stage as warm lamps decorate the dimly lit room. The local café is transformed into a theatre in someone’s living room. The hour-long musical will be a mystery to both the audience and the actors onstage.

Actors Annie Gavin, Juliana Christine, Michael Chandler, Sophie Nadeau and Steve Cole prompt the audience for ideas to build the musical’s plot.

Sophie Nadeau, also the executive director of Spontaneity Improv, says sometimes it takes a bit of pushing to get audience members to participate.



“We’ll do a warm-up with [the audience]. We’ll be like, ‘Give us your favourite flower or what did you eat for breakfast?’ And then they can call it out so that they feel comfortable calling things out,” she says.

In this particular rendition, viewers landed on a musical about a Dollarama and a stock room set in the pits of hell. Nadeau says themes like these are not uncommon.

“I still haven’t gotten bored from doing [improv] … There are always different ways of telling stories. There are always different mediums we can explore. It’s a never-ending cycle of creation.”

Nadeau founded Spontaneity Improv Co. in September 2022. Since then, she has assembled many different teams to produce weekly and yearly shows.

Improv the Musical started two and a half years ago through one of the group’s members’ interest in the theatrical niche.

Before the show began, Nadeau reminded the audience the musical is a “once, and once only, affair.” Whatever happens onstage in the next hour will never be performed again.



John Lindsay-Botten, the show’s collaborative pianist, must attempt to accompany what happens onstage without prior preparation — to bring spontaneity to life.

Lindsay-Botten says understanding the cast and how they operate is important to his impromptu accompaniment. Identifying the strengths and weaknesses of those on stage is key to the performance being concise and tailoring it to the viewers’ desires.

“With comfort and with connection, we can perform better when we know each other is involved,” he says.

“Every moment is something new, something unplanned…I like creating on the spot, and I’m glad I have others that I can create on the spot with.”

Lindsay-Botten plays a note on the piano, and one of the actors starts developing the song “It’s Hot in the Pits of Hell.” Other actors caught on to the tunes and began creating verses on the spot. Soon enough, an opening number about how terrible the underworld is emerged.

When Nadeau stepped onstage, she tried to twist the plot to raise the show’s stakes. Once the setting in hell was fully established, Nadeau transported the scene to heaven. She and another angel, played by Chandler, reminisced about heaven’s paradise.

Gavin offered the actors cinnamon rolls, then free kittens. They mimed taking and eating each item — even the kittens.

While improvised acting alone is difficult, these actors must learn to sing made-up musical theatre songs without practice.

“We play along with each other,” Nadeau says. “We listen to what someone is offering musically, and then we build on that either through harmony or through soundscape.”

Gavin forged her character as a she-devil, working underneath Cole’s almighty devil. Next to her, Chandler and Nadeau choose to be her right-hand men.

As the show wraps, the she-devil takes over, and everyone makes it to heaven. An ending number takes shape—something similar to the opening about the treacherous heat of the underworld—but now about the wonders of Heaven. The actors, unsure of what the true ending of the plot is, seem to collectively agree that the show is at its end.