The Windjammers, Rainmen, Hurricanes and Hoopers — since 1991, Halifax has struggled to maintain a consistent professional basketball team. Dustin Caissie, president of the new Maritime Elite Basketball League, says he wants to build a durable league that Maritime communities can support.

“My goal, since day one, was to have as many locals as we could and focus on developing local talent in the Maritimes,” says Caissie.

The league, announced on Oct. 24, will consist of four franchises across three provinces in Moncton and Saint John, N.B., Halifax and Charlottetown. Rosters will be selected through a combine draft in Toronto on Jan. 9, featuring top players from Canada and the United States.

Caissie also owns Moncton’s Tri-City Tide, a professional basketball team that competed for two years in the Basketball League, a professional league with franchises across North America.

To decrease travel costs, he decided to create a more local league with the same level of competition.

“I’ve learned over the last two years that travel is what kills minor professional sports teams,” says Caissie.

The model is built based on the Maritime Women’s Basketball Association, which is now entering its sixth season. The competitive women’s league has a growing pool of eight teams across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Brad Janes, the founder of the women’s basketball association, says the league’s community focus is essential to its continued success.

“We’ve seen the different [men’s] leagues come and go. One of the things with the MWBA is the familiarity,” says Janes. “There are a lot of familiar faces that have been in the league for three to five years.”

Caissie says he aspires to have similar levels of community engagement with the newly formed league.

“We promote going to the schools and working with the schools,” he says. “It’ll help bring fans when kids see [players] they want to look up to.”

A culture of collapse

Luc Stevenson, head coach of the University of King’s College men’s basketball team, says that despite Halifax being a basketball city, it’s had difficulty maintaining a professional team.

“There were the original Harbour Hawks,” says Stevenson. “There’s the Halifax Rainmen. Then the Halifax Hurricanes until COVID hit and there’s no league. Then the Hoopers came. What’s next? How many different teams and organizations until we figure it out?”

Stevenson was an assistant coach for the Halifax Hoopers and has been heavily involved with basketball in the city. Now, alongside coaching UKC, Stevenson is the founder of YHZ Basketball Association, a summer basketball club focused on high-performance athlete development.

Jack Fury-Miller, a forward for the former Port City Power of the Basketball League, says he had a great experience but was concerned with his team’s mismanaged funding.

“I knew there would be tougher days down the road for the organization if they’re not getting people paid,” he says.

Fury-Miller alleges that he and his teammates were not paid for their work during the last month of the season.

The Halifax Hoopers also went bankrupt after a single season in the Basketball League. The team’s owner, Geoff Clyke, faced civil suits from his creditors.

Although Fury-Miller says the Power and the Hoopers might rebrand for the 2027 season, he has his eye on playing in the MEBL.

“The MEBL is the league I have the most belief in,” he says. “I’m kind of leaning on that league right now.”

Fury-Miller says he knows these professional leagues can be short-lived, but he continues to seek out opportunities to play at a competitive level.

“When you get yourself involved in these kinds of leagues, you know that not everything is a given,” he says. “Your time span to play the sport at a high level is such a short window.”

However, Fury-Miller says he is more confident in the league’s success because it focuses on Maritime communities.

“I could contribute to the basketball culture of the Maritimes. I could leave a positive mark,” he says. “Especially if it’s something that we’re trying to grow and keep sustainable and keep at a smaller scale.”

How will the MEBL succeed where others have gone bankrupt?

Caissie says the key to preserving the league will be cutting travel costs while maintaining a professional atmosphere.

“The support’s there, but it’s not there for a level of travel where you’re trying to do an international or even a national thing,” he says. “It has to be secluded to a smaller region. That’s what’s going to make it succeed here.”

According to Caissie, trips outside the Maritime provinces can quickly eat up a team’s budget. A team trip to Newfoundland costs between $10,000 and $15,000, while trips to Ontario cost approximately $20,000.

Caissie says the Maritime Elite league games will also be played in smaller university gyms that sell out more easily, as opposed to larger arenas.

“The big thing about this league is we have smaller capacities,” he says. “Teams aren’t losing their money on rentals. Going into a big arena can be expensive.”

Janes says he has used a similar cost-cutting strategy since the Maritime Women’s Basketball Association’s inception.

“The world is littered … with former leagues because money always gets in the way,” he says. “Don’t try to go too far, too wide or too deep.”

Although they play in smaller gyms to keep costs low, both Janes and Caissie say they have been overwhelmed by the community’s support for high-level basketball.

“Most of [the Tide’s] games in Moncton last season were sold out,” says Caissie. “In our region, there’s a huge appetite for basketball.”

The Maritimes is a competitive hotspot for top-level basketball players from across the country, says Janes.

“We have players coming from out west and from Ontario,” says Janes. “They’re like, ‘Man, this is outstanding basketball. What a great way to spend two and a half months in the Maritimes.’”

Fury-Miller says he is excited for the opportunity to continue playing competitively in his hometown.

“I’m looking forward to trying to grow here in Saint John,” he says. “Obviously, watching professional basketball here as a kid was always a treat. Giving back to the community, just making the most out of that and being grateful for the opportunities that come.”