Nova Scotia’s first data centre campus will move forward without a provincially — or federally — approved environmental impact assessment.

On Nov. 7, over a thousand people across Nova Scotia attended protests to express concerns about the Canadian energy and infrastructure company, EverWind Fuels, data centre project.

Sophie Williams was one of around 150 community members who gathered outside government offices in Port Hawkesbury on Nov. 7, shouting refrains such as “Fuck AI.”

“I feel like I need to be here,” says Williams, a student in Port Hawkesbury. “I just turned 18, and I’ve always been nervous about what my future’s going to look like. Now I’m seeing that, even here, there’s a data centre that’s going to be put up.”

The AI data centres and attached wind farm being constructed in Point Tupper, near Port Hawkesbury, were first announced Oct. 16. The $10 billion EverWind project is expected to be operational by 2027.

Williams says they hope that the public demonstrations will be impactful.

“It’s insane, and frankly, they’re out of their minds if they think that they can just [avoid an EIA] and get away with it.”

The data centre campus will help power Anthropic’s AI agent, Claude. EverWind’s campus is expected to be 18,600 square meters and would eventually house two data centres.

According to EverWind’s website, the campus is supposed to generate $137 million in provincial GDP and $75.5 million in annual net employment income.

The website also says average water use at full operation should total 500,000 litres per day — approximately the daily water usage of 1,247 Canadians according to a 2023 report by Statistics Canada.

Both the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change and EverWind failed to reply to multiple media requests from the Dalhousie Gazette prior to publication.

Kayla Thorburn and Kayleigh Landry travelled together from the Antigonish area to attend the protest in Port Hawkesbury.

Thorburn says her primary concerns lie in the centre’s water usage, low-frequency noise and ecosystem impacts.

The low-frequency humming emitted by data centres, which can be audible from kilometres away, and affects local wildlife by disrupting animal communication.

“Stay informed because the government doesn’t seem to want to keep us informed on anything,” says Thornburn.

Brandon Kroetsch, a resident of North Sydney in Cape Breton, says he has similar concerns.

“The effects [of data centres] on their communities, miscarriages from the stress of the sound and water depletion from their lakes,” says Kroetsch. “Those are real concerns. They’re warning signs.”

Thorburn and Kroetsch both say they worry about the lack of an environmental assessment prior to the project’s approval.

“You have to do [an environmental assessment] for apartment buildings, so I don’t see why you wouldn’t have to do one for a big data centre,” says Thorburn.

Kroetsch, who attended EverWind’s community information sessions on Nov. 3 and 4, says the company dismissed community members’ environmental concerns.

When the community asked if the company would conduct its own environmental impact assessment, EverWind responded that they would conduct an assessment if it was government-mandated.

Kroetsch says some EverWind employees even laughed at community members asking environmental questions.

“When I was at the first meeting, I was listening to the people in the back corner of the room scoff at real people, real citizens who were asking real questions about safety concerns,” he says.

Kroetsch also raised concerns about utility rates, despite reassurances from Nova Scotia Power that they will not be impacted.

In an email statement to the Dalhousie Gazette, Jacqueline Foster, Nova Scotia Power’s senior communications officer, said it will work with the province’s independent energy system operator to maintain reliable service for customers.

“Throughout this process, our shared priority is ensuring existing customers are not responsible for the costs associated with these new developments,” Foster said.

What actually is an EIA and why does this data centre not have one?

According to the Ecology Action Centre, a member-based environmental charity in Nova Scotia, companies use environmental impact assessments — or EIAs — to showcase the environmental awareness of their projects.

Patricia Lane, coordinator of Dalhousie University’s environmental impact assessment certificate, says EIAs aim to accurately comprehend the biophysical and socioeconomic impacts of a project.

“Normally a project has some good development value, especially socioeconomic impacts,” Lane says. “The biophysical impacts are usually more negative.”

Karen McKendry, the senior wilderness outreach coordinator at the Ecology Action Centre, says an EIA is not used to decide whether a project should go ahead or not.

“It’s saying, ‘Here’s a large industrial project with potential impacts on the environment and human health,’” says McKendry.

Consulting companies conduct EIAs at multiple levels of government, including federal and provincial impact assessments.

At the federal level, EIAs examine Indigenous rights, human health and air quality.

In a provincial impact assessment, the proponent — the company proposing the project — has to account for other impacts such as effects on wetlands, provincially listed species at risk and other listed items based on the details of the proposal.

EverWind had an EIA before the land was planned to be used as a data centre, and the government has allowed it to transfer the assessment to this new project.

“They did an environmental assessment about a green hydrogen project,” she says. “Now they’re getting to switch the project entirely without doing a new environmental assessment.”

McKendry says this is cause for concern, as a new EIA might find different impacts in sections that may not have been studied as extensively previously.

“I recognize that it’s the same place, but why do these things unless we’re going to look at the details of how projects impact the landscape?” says McKendry.

The state of Nova Scotia EIAs

Both Lane and McKendry say they are disappointed in the government and the provincial EIA process, as projects like EverWind’s set a precedent not to require extensive assessments.

“We have to push back against the slippery slope of the government saying, ‘You know what? We’ve learned enough from this company,’” says McKendry. “And them not being the regulators that we need them to be, looking out first and foremost for the environment and human health.”

McKendry says the Nova Scotian EIA process has grown less rigorous in the last few years.

“I’ve seen the conditions of approval become more generic, less specific, and less transparent,” she says. “It’s been a very busy few years, and I’m seeing the [EIA] process slip up a bit and degenerate.”

Lane says Canada was a world leader in EIAs in the 1980s and 1990s, but the process was degraded by new legislation in 2012. She says the 2019 Impact Assessment Act re-established some of what the country once had.

She says the 2025 Canada Building Act decreased the quality of EIAs and will continue to do so in the coming decade.

“If this is kept the way it is, Nova Scotia is really going to have to step up its assessment personnel and training and put more into the assessment process locally in the province,” she says.

It used to be that any proponent of a development had to prove beforehand that they wouldn’t do damage. Now it has changed to a different system, says Lane.

“You presume that the project can proceed unless somebody can show severe damage,” says Lane.