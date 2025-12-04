What straight-A students do differently

As finals season approaches, Dalhousie University students are spending long days in the library preparing for the last weeks of the semester. Some students look over physics equations, others work on thesis statements and many try to keep up with all their looming deadlines. Through the stacks of notes and textbooks are students who are just trying to get the best grade possible.

Among them are Dal’s high-achieving students — those who consistently earn straight A’s, raising the question … What are these students really doing differently?

Emma Russo, a fourth-year Dal law, justice and society student, wasn’t always a straight-A student. In her first two years at university, she focused more on having fun and meeting new people. In third year, she changed her mindset.

“The reason why my parents are paying this tuition, and I’m going to school every day, is to get a degree because I want to do something with my life,” says Russo. “I’m telling myself that I have an actual goal, and if I don’t do something about it, things aren’t just going to get handed to me.”

Russo has tried several different study methods to boost her academic performance. One of them was open-to-close challenges at the library, arriving first thing in the morning and staying until it closed, but she now says those didn’t prove healthy or helpful. Now, she likes to leave before she starts to feel burnt out. Her other tip is getting to bed at a reasonable time.

“If I don’t get a perfect sleep, I’m not doing anything with my day,” she says.

A 2019 study from Baylor University found that, during finals week, fewer than 10 per cent of undergraduate students sleep for the CDC-recommended average of eight hours per night. It also reports that better sleep helps people stay focused and concentrate.

Aliyah Daya, a second-year student at the University of King’s College, attributes her A’s to attending office hours, especially when she was in the Foundation Year Program.

“I feel like when your professors know you, even when they are being as objective as possible,

knowing them helps,” says Daya, a classics and sustainability double major.

Russo shares a similar sentiment about building relationships with professors.

“Going to office hours and reaching out when [I] don’t understand something instead of just being like, ‘Oh, I’m going to fail,’ really helped me,” says Russo.

Another common theme among these straight-A students is time management skills. Sarah Hughes, a fourth-year psychology student, says she creates her study schedule around her academic strengths and weaknesses.

“I know I have to prioritize stats over an English class,” says Hughes. “Writing comes easier to

me, so that goes lower on my priorities for studying.”

Daya says an organized Google calendar is the key to success.

Some straight-A students say their study environment plays a key role in their success. The University of British Columbia’s student success centre recommends choosing a location with good lighting, minimal noise, enough space to organize supplies and comfortable seating.

“I am a quiet room warrior,” says Russo, referring to the room on the second floor of the Killam Memorial Library. “I actually like to frequent the quiet room in my pyjamas, and I usually get there at 8 a.m.”

Both Hughes and Daya are fans of the King’s library.

“I like the basement area, but only at night,” says Daya. “During the daytime, it feels a little bit depressing. But once it’s already dark out, it’s so perfect.”

While straight-A students have different strategies for achieving their high grades, Daya says most of their success comes from their desire to work for it.

“It’s kind of luck and what comes easily to you, but a lot of it is also hard work,” says Days. “You have to put in a lot of time and effort.”