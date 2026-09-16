The University of King's College Academic and Administration Building on Aug. 5, 2026 (Cate McPhee/The Dalhousie Gazette)
The University of King's College Academic and Administration Building on Aug. 5, 2026 (Cate McPhee/The Dalhousie Gazette)

BREAKING: KSU president resigns

Gale VanAmburg steps down over health, interim elections to be held by Sept. 20

September 15, 2026 /

King’s Student Union President Gale VanAmburg has resigned effective Sept. 13, citing declining health over recent months.

The KSU’s council will hold a closed-door emergency meeting to choose an interim president from among current council members by Sept. 20, as per union bylaws.

The interim president will stay in power until a full by-election is held.

“I am currently unable to perform the duties as president,” said VanAmburg in a statement posted by the KSU on Instagram late tonight. “Despite my love for the role and the KSU, I have to take a step back in order to recover.”

VanAmburg was elected this February, with 181 votes for them, and 15 votes to open nominations for another candidate. Their term started on March 2 and was set to last until March 2027.

They were previously the KSU’s vice-president of communications. 

VanAmburg was president for part of the unions student participation in Nova Scotia’s first-ever provincial student strike and led the KSU during the university’s first-ever union conciliation negotiations between the administration and Foundation Year Program instructors, whom the KSU supported. 

“I am so thankful for the students who put their trust in me in increasingly turbulent times. It would be a disservice to students for me to continue in this role while I am unfit to serve them,” wrote VanAmburg. 

“I have every faith in the current members of council to continue the operations of the union. I was and am still in awe of their commitment to instill change to better our community.”

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Dylan Follett

Dylan is a second-year political science and journalism student. Last year he was the Gazette's Assistant Opinions Editor, and frequently contributed to the Gazette's news section, including coverage of the student strike. He's reported stories for a variety of outlets from Halifax, his hometown of Toronto, New York City, and across the Northwest Territories. Dylan spent this past summer reporting for a newspaper in Yellowknife, N.W.T., where he covered everything from politics to housing to plane crash investigations. His work was also republished nationally through the Local Journalism Initiative. Dylan is excited to get back to Halifax and work with the passionate and talented people at the Gazette. When he's not working, Dylan enjoys reading, following politics, playing sports, and arguing. You can contact Dylan via email at news@dalgazette.com

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