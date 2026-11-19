For 55 years, Dalhousie University’s transition year program has helped African Nova Scotian and Indigenous students prepare for university life.

As it enters its 56th year, TYP has a new director, upgraded campus space and is trying to grow opportunities for its graduates — despite the province cutting a $50,000 grant supporting post-TYP students.

The program aims to expand access to university education for African Nova Scotian and Indigenous students. Applicants who may not be prepared for university can spend one year taking a five-class curriculum in a tight-knit group. Students who succeed in the program are admitted to Dalhousie and are eligible to receive a tuition fee waiver.

TYP had been operating without a director for around two years until Rachelle McKay took over the program in May. McKay, who was previously an educational developer for Indigenous ways of knowing at Dal, says two of her main priorities are improving the post-TYP degree completion rate and increasing the program’s visibility.

TYP previously received a $50,000 annual grant for use as bursaries for post-TYP students in their following years at university. The bursary grant was part of the more than $300 million of cuts the provincial government made in the 2026-27 budget. Around $50 million in cuts were later reversed — including some supporting Indigenous and Black university students — but not TYP’s grant.

“It’s disappointing for sure because a lot of students will be impacted,” says McKay. “Every little bit helps, especially for students. I really feel for those students struggling financially.”

To compensate for the cuts, TYP is using its own budget, but it’s not a long-term solution..

“We have carved out those funds for next year, but without that provincial grant, we have to determine a more sustainable source of that funding,” she says.

McKay says she is surprised by how many Dalhousie professors who have been at Dal for decades don’t know the program exists. One of McKay’s first actions as director was to refresh the TYP house.

Located in the building next to the Killam Memorial Library, the program now has a student lounge, snack pantry and new mural. The refreshed space is part of her effort to encourage student retention, in part by creating a welcoming physical environment.

“We’ve created a space where students not only have to be but where they want to be,” says McKay. “Students need to feel welcomed. They need to feel like their cultures and identities are reflected in the spaces they inhabit across Dalhousie.”

SUB: “TYP saved my life,” program graduates react to cuts

“TYP saved my life,” says Giselle Shyluv Cunningham, an award-winning musician who graduated from the program.

Cunningham earned her GED and applied to TYP while incarcerated. She attended the program from 1996 to1997, and says the program “cracked open a volcano of thoughts, ideas, drive, [and] motivation.”

“It just showed me that life is out here and you can grab it,” she says. “When I found out about the budget cuts, it was heart-wrenching. It was heartbreaking.”

Nicole Adams-Quackenbush, a researcher and university lecturer with a PhD in philosophy from the University of Portsmouth and Maastricht University, credits her academic career to her time at TYP.

“In a province where some people actively deter Black and Indigenous people from seeking higher learning, TYP was a dream come true … I am now the educator, and I owe all of that to TYP,” said Adams-Quackenbush in an email to the Dalhousie Gazette.

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter how intelligent or tenacious you are,” said Adams-Quackenbush. “Without that first opportunity, our young Black and Indigenous people are missing out on a world of possibilities.”