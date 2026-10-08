Dal Mawio’mi celebrates Mi’kmaw and Indigenous culture on campus

Dalhousie University held its 16th annual Mawio’mi on Sept. 29, bringing together people from across Mi’kma’ki and Canada to celebrate Mi’kmaw and Indigenous cultures.

Moved inside due to rain, the event was held in the McInnes Room in the Dalhousie Student Union Building, with more than 200 people gathered for food, dancing and drumming with Indigenous vendors and educational booths at the free event.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. Even though we had to come inside, the energy is just absolutely amazing,” says Sukwis (Elder) Ann LaBillois, Dal’s elder in residence.

“All people coming together, L’nu and non-L’nu, to celebrate in the moment of your life and to know that each and every one of us belongs here, and we’re here for each other, no matter how far away you are from.”

Mawio’mi is a Mi’kmaw word meaning gathering. Dal has been hosting Mawio’mis since 2009, first organized by a group of Indigenous students and now run by the Indigenous Student Centre’s draft.

The event took place one day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and two days before Treaty Day, which marks the beginning of Mi’kmaw History Month and celebrates the 1752 Treaty of Friendship and Peace between the Mi’kmaw and the Crown.

The Grand Entry started at noon, beginning with a prayer for the people of Palestine and those affected by wildfires and floods. Then a procession of dancers and other delegates gathered for the ceremonial marching of the flags.

After an acknowledgement of recent wars, including in Afghanistan and Iran, flags for the Mi’kmaw History Month, Metis, Canada, the United States, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Every Child Matters and the two-spirit pride flags were placed in the centre of the room.

Following the entry, Elders and other community members gave speeches. Then the floor was opened up through intertribal dances, where everyone from any culture was invited to dance around the flags.

Kaitlin Cullen, an Indigenous former Dal student who performed as a dancer, says she had problems with the event.

“The energy is just off today. I don’t know why,” says Cullen, who previously studied history and Indigenous studies at Dal and has helped organize previous Mawio’mis. “Maybe it’s just because it’s indoors…It just felt like it’s not as respectful as other years.”

Cullen says there was a lack of understanding of Mi’kmaw culture and event protocol from non-Indigenous people at the event, and that the university and individuals could work to improve cultural understanding.

“[The Indigenous Student Centre] put on an incredible event today, but the support from Dal as an institution can definitely be better,” she says.

“I’m trying to keep a positive outlook and still enjoy it, because this is a really sacred space, so I’m trying to put good energy into it,” she says. “But I’m also acknowledging improvements maybe for next year on everyone’s part.”

John R. Sylliboy, Dal’s vice-provost for Indigenous relations, also gave a speech.

“This is an incredible opportunity for people to celebrate and recognize the identity of our people, our nations, our ceremonies, our songs and our drumming,” he said.

LaBillois says she hopes all Dal students know they’re welcome at the Mawio’mi.

“Come and celebrate with us. It’s a togetherness of our institution, [because] the institution to me, doesn’t say that,” she says.

“Without the people, Dal wouldn’t be here, just like everything else. So it’s important for Dal to practice listening better.”