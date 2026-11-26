A new group is aiming to make 40 food baskets for Dalhousie University community members over winter break.

The Dalhousie Basket Brigade started this year to support people who use the Dalhousie Student Union’s Food Bank, which closes during the winter break from Dec. 18 to Jan. 11.

The group aims to raise $2,000 by Dec. 1 to provide food to anyone who signs up, regardless of whether or not they are a student.

“The people who frequent the food bank are going to be unable to access the resources that they provide during that time, which is a super crucial time when people might have family coming over in special events,” says Jack Simpson, who launched the Dal initiative. “We’re trying to provide them with a basket full of items that can tide them over for that period of time.”

To raise money, the basket brigade held a fundraiser in the Student Union Building where passersby could guess how much candy was in a jar, and for a donation, win the candy if they were closest. The program also has a website where people can donate or sign up to receive a basket. So far, they have raised over $1,750.

Basket Brigade is a national program delivering food baskets to people in need in over 20 communities. Simpson, a fourth-year commerce student, first got involved with Basket Brigade 10 years ago back home in Toronto. This year, he decided to start one at Dal, as his sister started one at Western University.

“The look on people’s faces when you deliver them a basket of really good quality food over the holidays, honestly, you can’t put a price on it,” says Simpson. “It’s the best feeling ever.”

“You can’t really quantify the impact that it has when people have one less thing to stress about every single day. They know that there’s going to be food on the table,” he says.

The project partners with the DSU food bank located in the basement of the SUB. Orpha Pierre, the food bank’s coordinator, says offering food while the food bank is closed is “crucial.”

The DSU food bank, which is in the basement of the SUB and is offering 40 food baskets for when it’s closed over winter break. (Dylan Follett/The Dalhousie Gazette)

“I’m always happy when people are reaching out with initiatives that help support the community because these are some crazy times that we are living in this affordability crisis,” says Pierre, a fourth–year law justice and society student who took over the food bank this year.

“Anything that could be done to help students in the wider community basically just live a normal life, to get by, I’m always happy to help.”

Pierre says his main goals for the year include raising awareness of the food bank and its services and destigmatizing its use.

Simpson hopes the program will continue to help raise awareness of the food bank after he graduates this spring.

“Being a student, the financial commitment’s already so large, whether that’s with student loans, paying for rent, student housing in Halifax is insane, and going to the food bank shouldn’t be something that’s shameful.”