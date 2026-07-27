Dal prof, Nova Scotia Muslim community leader, killed in road accident

Longtime Dalhousie University engineering professor Nouman Ali was killed last week while cycling after a driver opened a car door in his path.

Ali, 71, was a local Muslim community leader and human rights advocate, especially for Palestinians. Since his death, more than $26,000 has been raised by two charitable funds in his name.

He was biking along Strawberry Hill Street at about 1:15 p.m. on July 17 when he collided with a door to a pickup truck when the driver opened it into his path, according to a Halifax Regional Police release on July 20. Ali died in hospital from his injuries on July 18.

Ali was a professor at Dal for more than 30 years, teaching in the department of civil and resource engineering. He was described as a pillar of the engineering faculty by its acting dean, Yi Liu, in an email sent to engineering students and faculty on July 20.

“Dr. Ali left a lasting mark through his teaching, research, and service to the university,” wrote Liu. “He dedicated his life to education and mentorship, supporting generations of civil engineering students.”

“Dr. Ali was always there with his time and generosity. His door was always open, and he never hesitated to help,” she said in the email. “To his students, he was much more than a professor, described by many as a mentor, supporter and father figure.”

Flags on campus were lowered in his memory on July 20.

Police gave the driver involved in the incident a summary offence ticket for the vehicle’s inspection sticker. A police investigation into the incident is ongoing and is currently being managed by the HRP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Ali, originally from Iraq, was also an involved community leader for organizations across Halifax, including Muslim and cycling groups and as an advocate for Gaza and Palestine.

“Today, the Muslim community in Halifax lost a great man and a dear brother,” wrote the Sabeel Muslim Youth and Community Center in a social media post on July 18. “[Ali] played a major role in establishing many of our Islamic centers in this country. He was also one of the staunchest supporters of the cause of our brothers and sisters in Palestine, Gaza, and many other Muslim lands.”

His funeral prayer was held on July 20 at the Nova Scotia Islamic Community Center. Ali is survived by his wife and two children.

The Arab Canadian Association of Atlantic Provinces began an endowment in his name for Gaza, which at the time of publication has raised over $9,000.

The Ummah Masjid and Community Center in Halifax, which Ali helped found, also started a charity in his name, which has raised over $17,000 at the time of publication. The initiative will help support educational opportunities and fund student scholarships within Nova Scotia.

The Atlantic Canada Palestinian Society, Ummah Masjid, Independent Jewish Voices Halifax and Halifax Cycling Coalition also posted messages remembering Ali.

The Ummah Masjid presented Ali with a Distinguished Community Service Award in March for his transformative impact on the Halifax community and advocacy for humanitarian causes, including support for people in Gaza.

If you have memories of Ali’s time at Dalhousie you would like to share with the Gazette, you can get in touch with us at editor@dalgazette.com.