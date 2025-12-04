Dalhousie University marks 20 years of supporting spatial teaching and research during a celebration at University Hall, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Claire Kelly/The Dalhousie Gazette)
Dalhousie University marks 20 years of supporting spatial teaching and research during a celebration at University Hall, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Claire Kelly/The Dalhousie Gazette)

Dalhousie celebrates two decades of GIS Centre

Anniversary event celebrates the growth of the centre and its impact across campus

December 4, 2025/Claire Kelly
← Back to News

What began with a professor launching a single course two decades ago has evolved into a campus-wide research hub at Dalhousie University.

Dalhousie marked the 20th anniversary of its Geographic Information Systems Centre with an event in the MacDonald Building on Nov. 21, bringing together faculty, students and alumni to celebrate the university’s hub for geographic and spatial analysis.

GIS is a location-based mapping software that uses data analysis technology to create, manage and map data.

It connects data to a map and displays information using maps and 3D scenes, and supports a wide range of industries, including urban planning and natural resource management. Companies like Uber use the technology to locate nearby drivers and optimize routes.

Since opening in November 2005, the centre has supported the research of thousands of students and faculty, according to Mark Lewis, Dalhousie’s chief law librarian, who spoke at the event. It has also become a key resource for students studying geospatial data, environmental science and spatial analysis, awarding 14 Canadian GIS scholarships to students since its founding. 

“When we celebrate the past 20 years, we’re excited for the next 20,” Lewis said.

The event featured a panel of six speakers, including educators, analysts, and researchers who contributed to GIS at Dalhousie. 

Student impact

Athena Iraji, a second-year master of science student in environmental studies and a GIS and environmental data specialist, introduced Dalhousie GIS instructor Chris Greene at the event. She said it’s an “honour” to be in his course.

“[It] changed my idea of GIS, and how I think about spatial analysis,” she said.

Iraji is now applying for a PhD to continue her studies on GIS.

James Boxall, the director of Dal’s GIS Centre and a professor in the university’s geography department, says students are central to the centre’s operations.

“We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the students. It’s a no-brainer.”

Research and contributions

Boxall says the centre is currently focused on GIS research impacting Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada. The centre has helped researchers better understand provincial issues, including monitoring wildfires across different areas of Nova Scotia.

“What we’ve tried to do, and what we’ve done over the last 20 years, is help people figure out what’s going on in the province,” he said.

Boxall, who received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal last year for his contributions to geographic education in Nova Scotia and Canada, reflected on the centre’s evolution. He says GIS is used across multiple departments at Dal, including history, computer science and English.

“[It started as] one department, one prof, one course,” says Boxall. “Today … we work with everybody.”

“Education is my thing, and this centre is the reason for educational purposes. It’s a learning centre, a teaching centre, it supports all courses.”

Looking back at the program’s growth, Boxall said early GIS classes saw about 50 students per term. Today, they have closer to 200.

“Yeah, I told my boss I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he said.

Posted in ,

Claire Kelly

Other Posts in this category

Dalhousie students continue to seek tuition refunds for lost class time

By Jonas May | December 4, 2025
Read More...

Shortened class semester strains Dalhousie nursing program

By Isabel Duque | December 4, 2025
Read More...

Editorial opinion: the Dalhousie Gazette’s Christmas wishlist

By Dalhousie Gazette Staff | December 4, 2025
Read More...

What straight-A students do differently

By Marielle Godfrey | December 4, 2025
Read More...

How are all these people getting together … When there are so many ways to cheat?

By Hannah Nekkers | December 4, 2025
Read More...

Canada’s left has learned nothing from Zohran Mamdani

By Dylan Follett | December 4, 2025
Read More...

Browse Other Categories

News

1455 Posts

Opinions

1135 Posts

Arts & Culture

1501 Posts

Sports

1259 Posts

Connect with the Gazette