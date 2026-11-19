The day after 56 firefighters spent four hours putting out a port facility fire, Halifax’s fire chief was in City Hall, asking for $1 million more in funding in the municipality’s 2027-28 budget, including money to hire 20 new firefighters.

Deryn Rizzi, chief of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, requested support at a regional council meeting on Oct. 27. The increase would go towards six programs, including $381,000 for the 20 new firefighters.

The request includes an annual increase of $167,000 for the wildland urban interface program, $183,600 for two new bunker gear and warehouse technicians, $120,000 for volunteer honoraria and incentives, $30,000 for staff in the fire safety division and a one-time increase of $125,000 for mental health and resiliency training.

In total, the increases equal approximately one per cent of the HRFE’s current budget.

“These are not isolated additions,” said Rizzi. “They are connected investments to bolster fire safety, which is predicated on our three lines of defence.”

The request was sent to the budget committee for consideration during budget deliberations. The committee will meet next on Nov. 24.

The request was brought to the city after the fire department responded to a major fire at the Halifax grain elevator the night of Oct. 26. Part of the grain elevator, a 40-metre-tall grain silo facility, burnt through the evening until 56 firefighters got it under control.

Fifteen of the new firefighters would be assigned to operate aerial devices — fire trucks with ladders used to reach higher places during an emergency. The other five would be assigned to high-density areas in the HRM where the department didn’t hit its response speed target of 14 firefighters arriving within 11 minutes in 2025.

“We need to compare it with every other budget item,” says Laura White, HRM councillor for Halifax South Downtown, who is on the budget committee. “But initially I feel supportive of the ask.”

The HRM has two certified aerial firefighters for each of its three aerial devices. Rizzi aims to get at least three certified firefighters per truck, closer to the recommended industry standard of four.

During her motion to council, Rizzi reinforced the importance of the municipality approving the request.

“I am here today asking for these firefighters on the aerial trucks not to prepare for the future … this is just to get us on the starting line.”

The municipality has 52 fire stations in total — nine run by professional firefighters, 22 run by volunteers and 21 with a combination of both.

The scale of the HRM leaves the stations with only a few firefighters each, some as low as four a day, for the department to cover a municipality with over 5,500 square kilometres.

Halifax Professional Fire Fighters, the union representing the HRM’s firefighters, supported the chief’s request. Union president Brendan Meagher says the grain elevator fire illustrates the need for more firefighters.

“When we have a fire that’s a large-scale incident, a three-alarm fire … that takes about 45 of the staff out of our minimum of 103,” says Meagher. “So we have half of our available people. That’s already too few to cover a 5,700 square kilometre municipality.”

Meagher says that although there have been staffing increases in the past few years, the municipality is still far below industry standards.

“This increase in staffing is not to get us to any super enhanced type of model,” says Meagher. “We are so understaffed and have been chasing adequate staffing for so long.”

“We have people working past what anybody would recommend as a safe period without proper rest and rehabilitation.”